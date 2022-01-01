Bridgeport girls stay perfect

BRIDGEPORT - The Christmas break did little to cool off the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team.

In game action for the first time in nine days, the Bulldogs eclipsed the 80-point mark for the second time in an 84-52 rout of North Platte St. Patrick’s on Thursday evening in Bridgeport. The win improved Bridgeport to 8-0 on the season. Bridgeport is ranked No. 2 in Class C-2 by both of the state’s metro newspapers.

Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen liked how his squad handled the holiday layoff and was ready to get back at it earlier this week.

“Everything set up really well for us. We were able to get three practices in and then play a game as opposed to right before break where we played three straight games without any practice in the middle of them,” Kuhlen said. “Just like any team, we need practice and I think it showed tonight. The girls played real well and responded to the week.”

Entering the contest, Bridgeport was well aware of the 3-point shooting threat the Irish posed. While St. Pat’s managed to knock down five treys in the opening half to stay within nine, the Bulldogs ended the second quarter on a 13-2 run to push their advantage to 42-22 at halftime.