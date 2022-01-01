Bridgeport girls stay perfect

BRIDGEPORT - The Christmas break did little to cool off the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team.
In game action for the first time in nine days, the Bulldogs eclipsed the 80-point mark for the second time in an 84-52 rout of North Platte St. Patrick’s on Thursday evening in Bridgeport. The win improved Bridgeport to 8-0 on the season. Bridgeport is ranked No. 2 in Class C-2 by both of the state’s metro newspapers.
Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen liked how his squad handled the holiday layoff and was ready to get back at it earlier this week.
“Everything set up really well for us. We were able to get three practices in and then play a game as opposed to right before break where we played three straight games without any practice in the middle of them,” Kuhlen said. “Just like any team, we need practice and I think it showed tonight. The girls played real well and responded to the week.”
Entering the contest, Bridgeport was well aware of the 3-point shooting threat the Irish posed. While St. Pat’s managed to knock down five treys in the opening half to stay within nine, the Bulldogs ended the second quarter on a 13-2 run to push their advantage to 42-22 at halftime.
“That’s all we talked about was their 3-point shooting and defending that,” Kuhlen said. “When you play them you better be guarding the 3-point line because that’s what they love to do and they shoot it really well.”
Bridgeport also shot it well from long range as the Bulldogs sank eight 3-pointers. Five of those came from Brooklyn Mohrman, who led the team in the game with 23 points. Natalie Keenan-Vergil also hit a pair of treys for Bridgeport and Olivia Loomis-Goltl added one.
Bridgeport’s lead never dropped below the 20-point mark in the second half. The Bulldogs led 64-37 after three quarters.
Three Bridgeport players scored in double figures. Behind Mohrman’s 23, Olivia Loomis-Goltl followed with 22 points and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished with 19. Ellie Cline had nine points for Bridgeport.
Tonja Heirigs led the Irish offensively with a game-high 25 points. She canned five 3-pointers. Kate Stienike hit three treys to finish with nine points for the Irish, who dropped to 5-4 on the season.
In Thursday’s boys’ contest, St. Pat’s used a big second half to pull away for a 72-50 win over Bridgeport. The Irish outscored the Bulldogs 45-31 in the second half.
Bridgeport, which dropped to 4-4, started the game strongly by moving out to a 9-5 lead in the first quarter. However, St. Pat’s used a 10-0 run to grab a 15-9 advantage at the end of the frame.
The Bulldogs remained in touch after Kolby Lussetto hit a 3-pointer to pull Bridgeport within 25-19 late in the second quarter.
Leading 27-19 at the half, the Irish outscored the Bulldogs 23-15 in the third quarter to take full control.
Jack Heiss scored a game-high 23 points for the Irish. Bracken Erickson added 14.
Bridgeport was led offensively by Braxten Swires with 16 points. He knocked down three 3-pointers. Lussetto finished with 12 points, including three treys. Rafi Cantu sank a pair of 3-pointers for Bridgeport.
Both Bridgeport squads will return to action on Tuesday at Ogallala.
Girls
St. Pat’s 14 8 15 15 - 52
Bridgeport 18 24 22 20 - 84
ST.PAT’S
Jayla Fleck 3, Kate Stienike 9, Cara Roberg 5, Tonja Heirigs 25, Reese Fleck 10.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 22, Brooklyn Mohrman 23, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 6, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 19, Ellie Cline 9.
Boys
St. Pat’s 15 12 23 22 - 72
Bridgeport 9 10 15 16 - 50
ST.PAT’S
Andrew Brosius 6, Jack Heiss 23, Sam Troshynski 4, Connor Hasenauer 1, Will Moats 6, Jackson Roberts 7, Seth Engler 2, Brocken Erickson 14, Caleb Munson 9.