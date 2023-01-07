Bridgeport girls stay unbeaten with win over Malcolm, boys fall to Broken Bow

A state-rated showdown between Bridgeport and Malcolm went in favor of the undefeated Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney.

Playing in the event for the second straight year, Bridgeport improved to 9-0 on the season with an impressive 72-50 victory. Both teams entered the matchup ranked in the top five of Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald with Bridgeport at No. 1 and Malcolm at No. 4.

Thanks to a 3-point shooting barrage in the first half, Malcolm jumped out to a 12-4 lead early and led Bridgeport for the majority of the opening 16 minutes. The Clippers sank eight treys in the half, but still Bridgeport managed to persevere and grab a 31-29 halftime advantage after Mackenzie Liakos banked in a long triple as time expired.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who was unstoppable in the paint, scored 13 of her team-high 22 points before intermission.

Liakos’ bucket ignited a 14-0 run by the Bulldogs that helped balloon their lead up to 13 with five minutes to go in the third quarter. Olivia Loomis-Goltl personally scored 11 straight points during the spurt.

Bridgeport managed to outscore Malcolm 27-7 in the third quarter to take total command. The Clippers connected on just one 3-pointer in the period and only two in the entire second half.

Meanwhile, Bridgeport had no trouble scoring as the Bulldogs received points from a number of players. A 3-pointer from freshman Ella Schluterbusch extended the Bulldogs’ advantage to 58-36 after three quarters.

Malcolm, which dropped to 9-3, never got back within 16 the rest of the way.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, the University of Colorado signee, paced a balanced Bridgeport offensive output with 22 points. Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who is signed to play at the University of Northern Colorado, followed with 20. Also scoring in double figures were Liakos with 13 and Schluterbusch with 11.

Malcolm freshman Halle Dolliver led all scorers in the contest with 28 points. She hit five 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs connected on 8 of their 12 free throws, while Malcolm finished 14 of 16.

Bridgeport will return home to host Class B Alliance on Monday before traveling to Burns, Wyoming, on Tuesday

The Bridgeport High School boys' basketball team dropped a 51-44 setback to Class C-1 Broken Bow on Saturday in Kearney.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 4-4 on the season.

A pair of Bulldogs managed to score in double figures in the contest. Freshman Gage Nein led the way with 14 points. Kolby Lussetto followed with 10 points. Lussetto connected on a pair of 3-pointers. Kason Loomis added nine points for Bridgeport, which will travel to Burns, Wyoming, on Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

Girls' game

Bridgeport (9-0) 12 19 27 14 - 72

Malcolm (9-3) 14 15 7 14 - 50

BRIDGEPORT

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 20, Brooklyn Mohrman 3, Ella Schluterbusch 11, Alexis Hill 1, Mackenzie Liakos 13, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 22, Grace Dean 2.

MALCOLM

Madison Schultz 3, Alyssa Fortik 11, Diamond Sedlak 3, Emma Brown 3, Halle Dolliver 28, Delaney Powell 2.

Boys' game

Broken Bow 13 15 13 10 - 51

Bridgeport 10 9 8 17 - 44

BRIDGEPORT

Kolby Lussetto 10, Kason Loomis 9, Bohdi Dohse 3, Logan Metz 2, Gage Nein 14, Nik Weibert 2, Colton Carrier 2.