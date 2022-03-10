Bridgeport girls to play for first state title

LINCOLN - For the first time in school history, the Bridgeport girls’ basketball team will play for a state championship after the Bulldogs knocked off Oakland-Craig 69-55 in the Class C-2 semifinals on Thursday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

With the win, Bridgeport (26-1) advances into its first state-title game against Hastings St. Cecilia (25-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. St. Cecilia, the top seed, ousted defending champion Crofton 39-36 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Bridgeport’s semifinal win proved much closer than the final score indicated. The Bulldogs trailed 20-13 after the opening quarter, but put together a 13-0 run late in the second period to surge into a 27-22 lead.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who led all scorers in the game with 28 points, piled up 13 of those in the first half to help Bridgeport take a 30-27 advantage at intermission. Oakland-Craig, which was undersized against the athletic 6-foot-3 Loomis-Goltl in the paint, struggled to contain the Bulldogs’ star junior center when she got the ball inside.

That continued to be the theme in the second half as Loomis-Goltl ignited for 10 more points in the third quarter. She personally tallied six straight points to increase Bridgeport’s lead into double figures at 42-30.

Baskets from Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Brooklyn Mohrman kept the Bulldogs in a comfortable position up 11 with three minutes to go in the third, but Oakland-Craig caught fire late in the frame to pull back within 48-44 going into the final eight minutes.

The Knights, who found some success with a full-court trapping defense, continued their rally at the outset of the fourth quarter. A Chaney Nelson 3-pointer tied the game at 50 with six minutes to go.

Bridgeport had a quick answer as senior Natalie Keenan-Vergil buried a trey to put Bridgeport back up 53-50, but Nelson sank her second straight 3-pointer on Oakland-Craig’s next possession to pull the Knights even with four minutes to play.

Oakland-Craig couldn’t capitalize on a couple of opportunities to go in front before Bridgeport edged ahead on two Olivia Loomis-Goltl free throws to claim the lead for good the rest of the way.

Leading 58-55 with about two and a half minutes to play, the Bulldogs closed things out with a 9-0 run.

“I’m just so proud of these girls and how they kept their composure,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “We had some turnovers against their pressure, but for the most part I thought we did pretty dang good against it.”

Bridgeport converted 12-of-16 free throws in the final period and finished 21-of-29 at the charity stripe overall. Oakland-Craig was just 4-of-7.

Four Bulldogs managed to find the double-figure scoring column. In addition to Ruthie Loomis-Goltl’s 28, Olivia Loomis-Goltl followed with 17, Mohrman had 12 and Keenan-Vergil finished with 10.

With her 17 points, Olivia Loomis-Goltl surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career as just a sophomore. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl accomplished that feat last year as a sophomore and became the school’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season. She’s gone over the 1,500-point mark this week at the state tournament.

Sadie Nelson paced Oakland-Craig offensively with 23 points. Chaney Nelson added 12. Both hit four 3-pointers each.

Against St. Cecilia in the final on Saturday, Bridgeport will face an opponent that will be playing in the title game for a fourth straight year. The Hawkettes won back-to-back C-2 titles in 2019 and 2020, and finished runner-up in C-1 last year.

Both teams have Adams Central, which reached the state semifinals in Class B this week, as a common opponent from the regular season. The Patriots handed Bridgeport a six-point setback in early January and beat St. Cecilia by nine last month.

The Bulldogs will be aiming to win the school’s second state title in the sport of basketball. Under the direction of Gary Oltmann, the Bridgeport boys won the C-1 championship in 1990.

Oakland-Craig (19-8) 20 7 17 11 - 55

Bridgeport (26-1) 13 17 18 21 - 69

OAKLAND-CRAIG

Sadie Nelson 23, Chaney Nelson 12, Bailey Pelan 9, Sydney Guzinski 6, Gretchen Seagron 3, Shea Johnson 2.

BRIDGEPORT

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 28, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Brooklyn Mohrman 12, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 10, Grace Dean 2.