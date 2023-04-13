BRIDGEPORT — It was a clean sweep of top finishes for the Mitchell boys golf team at the Bridgeport Invitational on Thursday afternoon at the Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course.

Powered by Cael Peters individual round of 68, which led the field, the Tigers carded a season-best score of 329 to claim the title in the 11-team meet.

That performance was 25 shots better than Mitchell’s season-opening tally of 354 strokes shot at Scenic Knolls, the team’s home course on Tuesday.

“I was really pleased with how our team played overall today,” Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “We felt we didn’t play to our potential on Tuesday at our home invite and responded well today improving our team total.”

Peters, who finished runner-up at last year’s Class C state tournament, picked up the first individual win of his junior campaign. The round he fired Thursday bested his prior low of 75, which he shot on Tuesday, He finished second overall, a stroke behind Scottsbluff’s Noah Shaddick.

“Cael had an exceptional day shooting a 68,” Kuxhausen said. “He doubled the first hole of the day and responded great to it and shot a terrific score.”

Two of his Mitchell teammates also medaled individually.

Jackson Mitchell shot an 83 to place third. and Tyler Jackson finished with an 88 to end 10th. Also for the Tigers, Easton Anderson had a 90 and Clayton Shultz finished with a 97.

“I was really happy with our entire team as a whole,” Kuxhausen said. “Jackson Mitchell and Tyler Jackson placed in the Top 10. Easton Anderson was just outside the Top 10, but played well except for a few holes. Freshman Clayton Shultz is steadily improving and shot 97 with a 45 on the back. Overall a great day for our team.”

Bridgeport followed Mitchell in the team race with a second-place score of 351. Garden County placed third with a 359, Hemingford was fourth with a 392 and Leyton finished fifth with a 397.

A trio of Bridgeport golfers medaled individually. Bodhi Dohse led the way with a seventh-place total of 85. Jason Jensen followed right behind in eighth with an 86, while Harrison Barnette shot an 88 to end in a tie for 10th.

Dohse’s round was five shots better than what he recorded in Mitchell earlier this week.

Garden County also put three in the top 10. Montgomery Brown placed fifth with an 85, Gavin Hunt was sixth with an 85, and Wade Dodge was ninth with an 87.

Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson finished runner-up individually with a round of 79.

Hemingford’s Dax Powell was also a local medalist. He placed fourth with an 83.

Team Scoring

1, Mitchell, 329. 2, Bridgeport, 351. 3, Garden County, 359. 4, Hemingford, 392. 5, Leyton, 397. 6, Bayard, 408. 7, Mullen, 427. 8, Bridgeport JV, 469. 9, Creek Valley, 480. 10, Chase County JV, 507. 11, Hay Springs, 547.

Individual Top 10

1, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 68. 2, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 79. 3, Jackson Mitchell, Mitchell, 83. 4, Dax Powell, Hemingford, 83. 5, Montgomery Brown, Garden County, 85. 6, Gavin Hunt, Garden County, 85. 7, Bodhi Dohse, Bridgeport, 85. 8, Jason Jensen, Bridgeport, 86. 9, Wade Dodge, Garden County, 87. 10, Tyler Jackson, Mitchell, 88. 11, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport, 88.