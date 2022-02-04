Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville girls advance to WTC final again

For the second straight year, the Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville girls basketball teams will play for the championship of the Western Trails Conference Tournament after both recorded semifinal wins on Friday afternoon at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
The top-seeded Bulldogs used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 60-41 win over fourth-seeded Mitchell, while the third-seeded Mustangs held off second-seeded Bayard 54-48.
The championship game will be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Bridgeport beat Gordon-Rushville in last year’s title game.
While the final score might have indicated Bridgeport had a walk in the park in Friday’s semifinal win over Mitchell, that certainly wasn’t the case. The Tigers led by as many as three in the third quarter and trailed just 42-38 early in the fourth period. However, much like the first meeting of the season between the teams, Bridgeport used a late scoring surge to pull away for the double-digit victory.
The Bulldogs went on a 14-0 run to extend their lead from four to 18 in the span of about five minutes. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who led all scorers with 21 points, powered the Bulldogs with six points in the paint during the pivotal spurt. Bridgeport’s full-court press also took its toll on the Tigers in the stretch.
Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen credited his squad for stepping up to the challenge late in the contest.
“Everything kind of fed into that. When you start taking better care of the ball and rebounding better, you start feeling good about other things,” he said. “The energy was better and it led to a good fourth quarter.”
Bridgeport led 17-12 after the opening quarter and held just a 28-25 advantage at halftime. Mitchell managed to stay in touch with the Bulldogs thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Elena Guzman and another from Grace Martin.
“I give Mitchell a lot of credit. They came out and did a lot of good things,” Kuhlen said. “We had too many turnovers and gave up too many layups in the first half.”
The Tigers scored the first six points of the second half to build a 31-28 lead. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl countered with five straight points of her own to seesaw the Bulldogs back in front for good. Natalie Keenan-Vergil sank a 3-pointer to help Bridgeport take a 40-35 lead after three quarters of play.
Keenan-Vergil finished the game hitting four 3-pointers for 12 points. Also scoring in double figures for the 18-1 Bulldogs was Olivia Loomis-Goltl with 13.
Bosard led Mitchell (10-12) in scoring with 10 points. Caani Banks followed with eight.
Gordon-Rushville also benefitted from a strong finish in its semifinal win over Bayard. The Mustangs trailed by one about midway through the final quarter, but stepped up down the stretch to pull away from the Tigers. Gordon-Rushville converted 10 of 17 free throws in the fourth period.
“It wasn’t our best game, but it was good enough to win,” Gordon-Rushville head coach Randy Hurlburt said. “Our defense stepped up down the stretch. We challenged the girls in between quarters and they did it.”
The game was tightly contested throughout. After Gordon-Rushville moved out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, Bayard pulled back within 23-22 at halftime.
The teams went back and forth for the majority of the third quarter and went into the final eight minutes all even at 33-33 following a 3-pointer by Bayard’s Lexi Fiscus.
Haley Johnson, who led Gordon-Rushville with 23 points, scored 13 of those in the final period to help the Mustangs prevail.
In addition to Johnson, two other Mustangs scored in double figures. Tessa Hurlburt finished with 11 points and McKinley Grover had 10.
Fiscus led all scorers with 24 points. She sank four 3-pointers. Dani Harter was next in line for the Tigers offensively with seven points.
Bayard and Mitchell will play for third place on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Mitchell (10-12) 12 13 10 6 - 41
Bridgeport (18-1) 17 11 12 20 - 60
MITCHELL
Macey Bosard 10, Caani Banks 8, Grace Martin 6, Elena Guzman 6, Marjie Schmitt 5, Janay Wurdeman 4, Jacque Bowles 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 21, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 13, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 12, Brooklyn Mohrman 7, Ellie Cline 4, Mackenzie Liakos 3.
Gordon-Rushville (16-4) 15 8 10 21 - 54
Bayard (15-6) 8 14 11 15 - 48
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Haley Johnson 23, Tessa Hurlburt 11, McKinley Grover 10, Ajae McKimmey 4, Skye Tausan 2, Reaghan Shultz 2, Trinity Taylor 2.
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 24, Dani Harter 7, Kierra Miller 5, Tayley Streeks 5, Joslyn Hopkins 4, Scarlett Norman 2, Danika Hassel 1.