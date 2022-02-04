Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville girls advance to WTC final again

For the second straight year, the Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville girls basketball teams will play for the championship of the Western Trails Conference Tournament after both recorded semifinal wins on Friday afternoon at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

The top-seeded Bulldogs used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 60-41 win over fourth-seeded Mitchell, while the third-seeded Mustangs held off second-seeded Bayard 54-48.

The championship game will be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Bridgeport beat Gordon-Rushville in last year’s title game.

While the final score might have indicated Bridgeport had a walk in the park in Friday’s semifinal win over Mitchell, that certainly wasn’t the case. The Tigers led by as many as three in the third quarter and trailed just 42-38 early in the fourth period. However, much like the first meeting of the season between the teams, Bridgeport used a late scoring surge to pull away for the double-digit victory.