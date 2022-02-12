Bridgeport, Hemingford, Crawford wrestlers win titles at D-4 Tourney

BRIDGEPORT - A strong contingent of 18 Panhandle wrestlers are state-bound after earning top-four finishes at the Class D, District 4 Tournament on Saturday in Bridgeport.

Three local grapplers qualified for state as district champions. Winning their weight classes were Hemingford junior Creel Weber at 113 pounds, Bridgeport senior Steven Menke at 160 and Crawford senior Kolby Welling at 182.

Weber earned a 6-2 decision over Hitchcock County’s Blake Devitt in the 113 final. He improved to 33-4 on the season.

Menke improved to 32-2 by shouldering Bayard’s Beau Lake in the second period of the 160 title match.

Welling recorded a third-period pin against Justin Schroll of North Platte St. Patrick’s to capture the 182 title. He is now 31-3.

Bayard was the highest local-finishing team as the Tigers placed fifth. Five Bayard grapplers qualified for state. They are Nathaniel Barker, Brock Burry, Lake, Kolby Houchin, and Casey Miller.

Barker finished third at 106, Burry was third at 126, Lake was second at 160, Houchin placed fourth at 170, and Miller ended fourth at 220.