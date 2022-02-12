Bridgeport, Hemingford, Crawford wrestlers win titles at D-4 Tourney

BRIDGEPORT - A strong contingent of 18 Panhandle wrestlers are state-bound after earning top-four finishes at the Class D, District 4 Tournament on Saturday in Bridgeport.
Three local grapplers qualified for state as district champions. Winning their weight classes were Hemingford junior Creel Weber at 113 pounds, Bridgeport senior Steven Menke at 160 and Crawford senior Kolby Welling at 182.
Weber earned a 6-2 decision over Hitchcock County’s Blake Devitt in the 113 final. He improved to 33-4 on the season.
Menke improved to 32-2 by shouldering Bayard’s Beau Lake in the second period of the 160 title match.
Welling recorded a third-period pin against Justin Schroll of North Platte St. Patrick’s to capture the 182 title. He is now 31-3.
Bayard was the highest local-finishing team as the Tigers placed fifth. Five Bayard grapplers qualified for state. They are Nathaniel Barker, Brock Burry, Lake, Kolby Houchin, and Casey Miller.
Barker finished third at 106, Burry was third at 126, Lake was second at 160, Houchin placed fourth at 170, and Miller ended fourth at 220.
Kimball, which finished seventh in the team standings, qualified four. Matthew Johnson finished runner-up at 106, Trey Schindler placed second at 152, James McGinnis was third at 132, and Cody Brinkman took fourth at 120.
Bridgeport and Morrill both will be represented at state by two qualifiers in 160 champion Menke and sophomore Harrison Barnette, who finished runner-up at 126. Barnette was pinned by Sutherland’s Casey Kohl in the second period of the title match.
Qualifying for state for Morrill were Michael Morgan and Daniel Kohel. Morgan, a senior, finished second at 195. He was pinned by Hitchcock County’s Keegan Shuler in the final. Kohel earned a 5-1 decision over Mullen’s Chase Gracey to place third at 145.
Three other Panhandle wrestlers are also headed to state. Hay Springs’ Wesley Johnson finished fourth at 132, Leyton’s Brenton Abbott placed fourth at 138 and Banner County’s Wyatt Reichenberg ended fourth at 152.
Sutherland ran away with the D-4 team title as the Sailors will send 12 individuals east. Mullen finished second and Hitchcock County was third.
The state tournament begins Thursday in Omaha
D-4 District at Bridgeport
Team Scoring
1, Sutherland, 229. 2, Mullen, 175.5. 3, Hitchcock County, 103. 4, Perkins County, 75. 5, Bayard, 71. 6, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 67. 7, Kimball, 65. 8, Morrill, 48. 9, Wauneta-Palisade, 45. 10, Bridgeport, 34. 10, Crawford, 34. 12, Garden County, 29. 13, Hemingford, 25. 14, Leyton, 21. 15, Hay Springs, 20. 15, Hyannis, 20. 17, Banner County, 13. 18, Dundy County Stratton, 9. 19, Medicine Valley, 8.