Bridgeport, Kimball golfers excel at SPVA

KIMBALL - Powered by three top-10 individual medalists, the Bridgeport boys golf team recorded a runner-up finish at the South Platte Valley Association Tournament held Friday at Kimball’s Four Winds Golf Course.

The Bulldogs carded a 367 total to finish second behind North Platte St. Patrick’s, which claimed the team title with a 346. Perkins County followed in third with a 384 and Kimball placed fourth with a 402.

Bridgeport was led individually by Braxten Swires, who fired an 86 to finish fifth. The Bulldogs’ other medalists were Bodhi Dohse in seventh with an 89 and Harrison Barnette in eighth with a 93. Also finishing for Bridgeport were Holden Shultz in 12th with a 99 and Keegan Milewski in 20th with a 107.

Kimball’s Kyler Lusche shared the low individual round with Teegan Sonneman of St. Pat’s. Both shot rounds of 78.

Team Scoring

1, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 346. 2, Bridgeport, 367. 3, Perkins County, 384. 4, Kimball, 402. 5, Sutherland, 416. 6, Chase County, 421. 7, Hershey, 424.

Individual Top 10

1, Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 78. 1, Teegan Sonneman, NPSP, 78. 3, Connor Hasenauer, NPSP, 79. 4, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 84. 5, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 86. 6, Matthew Phelps, NPSP, 88. 7, Bodhi Dohse, Bridgeport, 89. 8, Gavin Wisnieski, Chase County, 93. 8, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport, 93. 10, Jon Burkland, Hershey, 96.

Local Individual Scoring

Bridgeport - Braxten Swires, 86; Bodhi Dohse, 89; Harrison Barnette, 93; Holden Shultz, 99; Keegan Milewski, 107. Kimball - Kyler Lusche, 78; Trevor Anderson, 107; Connor Deboodt, 108; Landon Norberg, 109; Bransyn Kiefer, 110.