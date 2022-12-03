Bridgeport opens season with wins, Bulldog girls set school record in points scored

NORTH PLATTE - It proved to be a successful opening weekend of action for the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams.

The Bulldog girls set a new school record for points scored in a game with a 93-27 win over Perkins County on Friday in Grant before cruising past North Platte St. Patrick’s 64-18 on Saturday in North Platte to start the season 2-0.

The Bridgeport boys got into the win column Friday with a 54-52 victory over Perkins County before falling 64-31 to the defending Class D-1 state champion Irish.

After finishing runner-up to Hastings St. Cecilia in last season’s Class C-2 state final, the Bridgeport girls are competing in Class C-1 this season. With the return of four starters, including two Division I recruits, the Bulldogs are ranked high in C-1 by both of Nebraska’s largest metro newspapers. The Lincoln Journal Star has Bridgeport No. 1 in its preseason rankings, while the Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 by the Omaha World-Herald.

In the season-opening win over Perkins County, three Bridgeport girls scored over 20 points. University of Colorado recruit Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored a game-high 24 points. Olivia Loomis-Goltl, a University of Northern Colorado recruit, followed right behind with 22 points. Brooklyn Mohrman hit five 3-pointers to finish with 21 points.

Bridgeport led 30-3 after the opening quarter and held a 56-10 advantage at halftime.

Senior Mackenzie Liakos and freshman phenom Ella Schluterbusch both tallied eight points each. Schluterbusch sank a pair of 3-pointers.

Just like the opener, Saturday’s contest was over early as the Bridgeport girls led St. Pat’s 20-4 after the first period and held a 48-13 lead at intermission. The Bulldogs limited the Irish to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl again led the way in scoring with 24 points. Olivia Loomis-Goltl also scored in double figures for the second straight game as she finished with 16 points. Mohrman added nine points.

A pair of Bridgeport boys scored in double figures in the Bulldogs’ season-opening win against Perkins County. Freshman Gage Nein led the way with 19 points and Kolby Lussetto finished with 14. Nein hit a trio of 3-pointers, while Lussetto knocked down a pair. Bohdi Dohse added eight points.

In Saturday’s setback to St. Pat’s, Kolby Lussetto and Kason Loomis scored nine points each to pace the Bulldogs offensively. All of Lussetto’s points came on three triples.

Both Bridgeport teams will return to action on Friday when they host Hemingford.