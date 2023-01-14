Bridgeport registers wins over Mitchell

MITCHELL - It was a clean sweep for the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams in a Western Trails Conference doubleheader with the Mitchell Tigers on Saturday in Mitchell.

The Bridgeport girls, who are ranked No. 1 in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald, improved to 12-0 with a 66-30 win.

A much closer contest was played between the boys’ squads as Bridgeport escaped with a 59-53 victory in overtime to improve to 7-4 on the season. With the score even at 50 at the end of regulation, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 9-3 in the extra period.

Bridgeport, which has won three in a row, led for much of the game. The Bulldogs took a nine-point advantage into the fourth period, but Mitchell outscored the visitors 24-15 in the frame to pull even.

In the extra session, Bridgeport held the Tigers to without a field goal to capture the victory.

Bridgeport freshman Gage Nein led all scorers in the contest with 25 points. Nein scored 16 of those in the first half.

Kason Loomis joined Nein in the double-figure scoring column with 12 points. Kolby Lussetto and Bohdi Dohse both finished with seven points.

Mitchell, which dropped to 4-9, was paced offensively by Easton Anderson with 19 points. Tucker Thomas also scored in double figures with 17 points. Jackson Mitchell added eight and Waymond Banks finished with seven.

The Bridgeport girls continued their dominating run through the season with their 36-point victory. Bridgeport jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.

A balanced scoring attack paced the Bulldogs as four players scored in double figures. Olivia Loomis-Goltl led the charge with a game-high 22 points.

Joining Loomis-Goltl in the double-figure scoring column were Brooklyn Mohrman and Grace Dean with 15 points each. Mackenzie Liakos chipped in with 11 points.

Mitchell, which dropped to 3-10, was led in scoring by Addy Bowlin with nine points and Anna Cheek with eight.

Both Mitchell squads will return to action on Tuesday at Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.

Bridgeport will compete in the South Platte Valley Association Tournament next week. The Bulldog girls will be the top seed and earned a bye into the semifinals.

The Bridgeport boys will host Sutherland in a first-round game on Monday at 6 p.m.