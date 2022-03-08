Bridgeport rolls into state semifinals

LINCOLN - After recording their first win at the state tournament since 1989 last season, the Bridgeport girls basketball team didn’t have to wait another 32 years to register another.

The Bulldogs rolled past Sutton 55-35 in a C-2 state quarterfinal game on Tuesday night at Lincoln Southeast High School. With the victory, Bridgeport advances into the semifinals for the second straight year.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 25-1, will take on Oakland-Craig on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Oakland-Craig (19-7) upset second-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the quarterfinals. The other C-2 semifinal will match top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (24-2) against defending champion Crofton (23-4).

Like has been the case all season long, Bridgeport was powered offensively on Tuesday by the dynamic Loomis-Goltl sisters. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 24 points, while Olivia Loomis-Goltl finished with 19.

The two combined for 21 of the team’s 24 points in a first half that ended with Bridgeport holding a 24-10 lead. A 3-pointer by Natalie Keenan-Vergil capped a 7-0 run that sent the Bulldogs into intermission with their 14-point advantage.

Sutton, which struggled mightily on offense against Bridgeport’s half-court defense throughout the contest, never managed to get the deficit back into single digits the rest of the way. The Bulldogs, who normally press in the full court, made finding shots difficult for the Fillies.

“Defensively we decided not to press this team, which is rare for us, and I thought it paid a lot of dividends,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “They were having a hard time getting good looks and they weren’t quite sure what to do in the half-court set.”

Bridgeport’s lead ballooned to 40-18 after three quarters of play. A pair of 3-pointers from Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Mackenzie Liakos sparked the surge.

Another 7-0 run early in the fourth quarter extended the Bulldogs into their biggest lead of the game at 47-21.

After falling to Crofton by 18 in last year’s state semifinals, Kuhlen believes his squad is much more prepared for the challenge of trying to make it into the final a year later.

“I feel like we’re in really good position right now,” he said. “I keep telling the girls that we just need to get shots offensively and defensively we need to get catches with rebounds and by jumping passing lanes.”

The Bridgeport girls, who have reached the state semifinals five times, have never advanced to the state-title game in school history.

Sutton (22-5) 6 4 8 17 - 35

Bridgeport (25-1) 12 12 16 15 - 55

SUTTON

Julia George 14, Alivia Huxoll 7, Xytlaly Bautista 6, Katie Griess 5, Avery Robinson 3.

BRIDGEPORT

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 24, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 19, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 5, Mackenzie Liakos 3, Paige Schmunk 2, Brooklyn Mohrman 2.