Bridgeport rolls to C2-11 title

BRIDGEPORT - For the third straight year, the Bridgeport High School girls’ basketball team celebrated a sub-district championship after blowing past Perkins County 67-22 in the Class C-2, Sub-district 11 final on Thursday in Bridgeport.

The contest was never in doubt as Bridgeport built a 42-point lead at halftime to force a running clock for the entire second half.

With the victory, Bridgeport improved to 23-1 on the season and will now play in a district final on Feb. 25. The eight winners of the district finals will make up the field for the state tournament.

Following a somewhat lackadaisical performance in Tuesday’s semifinal win over Sutherland, Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen was hoping for a better showing from his team in the final. The Bulldogs obliged in a big way.

“We were a little disappointed in the way that we played on Tuesday night, so we needed to come back and play better tonight and we definitely did,” Kuhlen said. “Everybody was just fantastic. When we have everyone on the same page, we’re awful tough to beat.”