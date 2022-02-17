Bridgeport rolls to C2-11 title

BRIDGEPORT - For the third straight year, the Bridgeport High School girls’ basketball team celebrated a sub-district championship after blowing past Perkins County 67-22 in the Class C-2, Sub-district 11 final on Thursday in Bridgeport.
The contest was never in doubt as Bridgeport built a 42-point lead at halftime to force a running clock for the entire second half.
With the victory, Bridgeport improved to 23-1 on the season and will now play in a district final on Feb. 25. The eight winners of the district finals will make up the field for the state tournament.
Following a somewhat lackadaisical performance in Tuesday’s semifinal win over Sutherland, Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen was hoping for a better showing from his team in the final. The Bulldogs obliged in a big way.
“We were a little disappointed in the way that we played on Tuesday night, so we needed to come back and play better tonight and we definitely did,” Kuhlen said. “Everybody was just fantastic. When we have everyone on the same page, we’re awful tough to beat.”
Bridgeport opened the game on a 17-2 run en route to building a 27-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Time and again, Perkins County turned the ball over against the Bulldogs’ full-court press, which led to numerous point-blank buckets. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led Bridgeport’s early surge with nine points in the opening period.
The Bulldogs didn’t slow down any in the ensuing eight minutes. Bridgeport outscored the Plainsmen 29-7 in the period to extend out to a 56-14 lead at intermission.
Multiple Bulldogs accounted for the scoring, but it was sophomore Grace Dean who stood out as she ended the half with 13 points.
With the running clock enacted for the second half, the scoring was limited for both teams. Many of Bridgeport’s starters took up residence on the bench after Olivia Loomis-Goltl scored five straight points to push the Bulldogs’ advantage to 63-18 early in the third quarter.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished as Bridgeport’s leading scorer in the game with 16 points. Dean was right behind with 15 and Olivia Loomis-Goltl had 14. Senior Ellie Cline added eight points.
After a long regular-season schedule, Kuhlen said the Bulldogs were glad postseason action finally got underway this week.
“They’ve been waiting a long time for this,” he said. “We’re now to this point and I think it’s onward and upward from here.”
With a win in next week’s district final, Bridgeport would qualify for the state tournament in back-to-back years for the third time in school history. The last of those came in 2006 and 2007.
Perkins County (10-12) 7 7 4 4 - 22
Bridgeport (23-1) 27 29 7 4 - 67
PERKINS COUNTY
Kailee Potts 11, Libby Cole 6, Meghan Bishop 3, Hallie Fisher 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 16, Grace Dean 15, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 14, Ellie Cline 8, Brooklyn Mohrman 6, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 5, Megan Cline 2, Alexis Hill 1.