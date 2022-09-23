Bridgeport runs past Bayard

BRIDGEPORT — For the first time since 2017, Morrill County neighbors Bridgeport and Bayard renewed their rivalry on the gridiron on Friday night at Bridgeport High School.

Much like was the case before the series was halted, the Bulldogs continued their winning ways against the Tigers by registering a 65-20 victory.

The win was Bridgeport’s sixth in a row over Bayard after the Tigers had prevailed in four straight prior matchups.

With the victory, Bridgeport improved to 4-2 on the season and extended its winning streak to four. The Bulldogs also moved to 2-0 in district play with two games remaining against Kimball and Morrill.

Bridgeport never trailed in Friday’s contest after Bayard turned the ball over on the second play following the opening kick. The Bulldogs needed just one play to light the scoreboard as Kason Loomis sprinted 24 yards to the end zone to give the home squad a 6-0 advantage.

Turnovers continued to plague Bayard as the game progressed and Bridgeport managed to capitalize.

Loomis returned a Tiger fumble 12 yards for a touchdown midway through the opening quarter. Colby Lewis kicked the extra point to push Bridgeport into a 13-0 lead.

On the ensuing Bayard possession, Nolan DeBlois recovered a fumble to set Bridgeport up at the Tiger 24. Peyton Abbott covered that distance in two plays to help the Bulldogs end the first period with a 21-0 lead.

Bridgeport held Bayard on downs to begin the second quarter and then got an interception from Kolby Lussetto to stop another Tiger possession. A Loomis 5-yard touchdown run increased Bridgeport’s advantage up to 27-0 with six minutes to play in the half.

The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 30-0 lead following a 32-yard field goal by Lewis.

Bayard concluded the first half with seven turnovers, which led to all 30 of Bridgeport’s points.

After both teams held the other on downs to begin the third quarter, Bridgeport enacted the running clock following a 24-yard touchdown run by Loomis that gave the Bulldogs a 36-0 lead.

Bayard managed to get on the scoreboard on the next possession. Quarterback Trenton Marquez completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Trystan Muhr to bring the Tigers within 36-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Bridgeport senior Parker Farrenkopf quickly shifted the momentum back in the Bulldogs’ favor by returning the kick 45 yards for a touchdown.

The teams traded touchdowns for much of the rest of the way. Bridgeport received rushing touchdowns from Abbott, Lussetto, and Nikolas Weibert.

Marquez accounted for a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Bayard, including a 54-yarder.

Both Loomis and Abbott rushed for over 100 yards in the game for the Bulldogs. Abbott finished with 112 yards on 12 carries, while Loomis totaled 108 yards on 15 carries. Loomis has now rushed for over 100 yards in five straight games.

Marquez finished the contest completing 11 of his 31 passes for 165 yards. Kolby Houchin had a pair of receptions for 66 yards. Caleb Leonard caught three passes for 21 yards.

Bayard (1-4) will host Hemingford next week.

Bridgeport (4-2) will travel to Kimball.