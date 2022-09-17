Bridgeport runs past Hemingford to earn third straight win

HEMINGFORD - For the third straight week, the Bridgeport High School football team rushed for over 300 yards in a 71-18 victory over Hemingford on Friday night in Hemingford.

The Bulldogs, who totaled 312 on the ground, scored a season high in points to claim their third consecutive win.

It was the district opener for both teams. In addition, it was the first meeting on the gridiron between the schools since 2006 when they met at the 11-man level. Hemingford dropped down to 8-man the following year.

The Bobcats managed to put the first points on the scoreboard in Friday’s contest when Cody Galles returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. But from that point on, the action was dictated by Bridgeport.

On their first possession, the Bulldogs quickly moved deep into Bobcat territory before freshman quarterback Nikolas Weibert capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run. Colby Lewis converted the extra-point kick to give Bridgeport a 7-6 lead.

After Hemingford’s opening touchdown on the kickoff, Bridgeport proceeded to score 50 straight points to end the first half with a 50-6 advantage.

Kason Loomis tallied four rushing touchdowns during that stretch. He also returned an interception for a score in the half.

Peyton Abbott added a 60-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs in the opening quarter.

As the second half began, Weibert tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Parker Farrenkopf to extend Bridgeport’s lead up to 57-6.

For the fifth straight game, Loomis led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 167 yards on 12 carries. He’s now totaled 875 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.

Weibert added 47 yards on seven carries with one touchdown. Kolby Lussetto and Logan Leithead also accounted for a rushing touchdown in the game.

Defensively for Bridgeport, Loomis finished with five tackles, a sack, and an interception return for a touchdown. Weibert, Logan Metz, and Nolan Deblois all added four tackles each. Farrenkopf and Weibert each collected a sack.

Talon Payne finished with 22 yards on eight carries for Hemingford.

Hayden McDonald totaled eight tackles for the Bobcats defensively.

Bridgeport (3-2) will next host Bayard on Friday, while Hemingford will host Maxwell.