Bridgeport, Sidney fall in basketball showcase, Bridgeport boys earn fifth win

KEARNEY - Competing in the second-annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase for the first time, both Bridgeport and Sidney dropped setbacks to interclass opponents on Saturday in Kearney.

Bridgeport, ranked No. 2 in Class C-2, was handed its first loss of the season by Class B Adams Central. The Patriots out of Hastings, ranked No. 5 in Class B, trailed by as many as nine before rallying in the second half to earn a 50-46 win over the Bulldogs. Both teams are now 9-1.

Bridgeport led for much of the first half and took its biggest advantage when Mackenzie Liakos sank a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 29-20 cushion. Bridgeport led 29-25 at halftime.

Adams Central turned up the heat on the defensive end of the court as the second half began, quickly moving in front 32-31 on Gracie Weichman’s 3-pointer. The Patriots limited Bridgeport to just three field goals in the third period, but the Bulldogs still only trailed 40-39 going into the final quarter.