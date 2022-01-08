Bridgeport, Sidney fall in basketball showcase, Bridgeport boys earn fifth win

KEARNEY - Competing in the second-annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase for the first time, both Bridgeport and Sidney dropped setbacks to interclass opponents on Saturday in Kearney.
Bridgeport, ranked No. 2 in Class C-2, was handed its first loss of the season by Class B Adams Central. The Patriots out of Hastings, ranked No. 5 in Class B, trailed by as many as nine before rallying in the second half to earn a 50-46 win over the Bulldogs. Both teams are now 9-1.
Bridgeport led for much of the first half and took its biggest advantage when Mackenzie Liakos sank a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 29-20 cushion. Bridgeport led 29-25 at halftime.
Adams Central turned up the heat on the defensive end of the court as the second half began, quickly moving in front 32-31 on Gracie Weichman’s 3-pointer. The Patriots limited Bridgeport to just three field goals in the third period, but the Bulldogs still only trailed 40-39 going into the final quarter.
Brooklyn Mohrman’s 3-pointer pulled Bridgeport into a 42-42 tie with just over six minutes remaining. However, Adams Central held the Bulldogs to just a single free throw over the next five and a half minutes to build a 50-43 lead. Liakos drained her third trey of the contest with 11 seconds left, but that was as close as the Bulldogs would get.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl was one of three Bulldogs to score in double figures. She finished with a game-high 17 points, including nine in the first period. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who battled foul trouble in the second half before fouling out in the final quarter, still managed to finish with 16 points. Liakos added 10 points for Bridgeport.
Rachel Gooden led the Patriots offensively with 14 points. Libby Trausch followed with 11. Adams Central shot just 6 of 18 at the free-throw line in the game, while Bridgeport was 7 of 12.
Grace Dean led Bridgeport on the glass with eight rebounds. Olivia Loomis-Goltl added seven boards. Liakos dished out a team-high three assists and led the Bulldogs defensively with five steals. Ellie Cline had three blocks for the Bulldogs. Mohrman tallied three steals.
Sidney suffered just its second loss of the season during Saturday’s Showcase. The Red Raiders dropped a 55-42 decision to Class C-2 Oakland-Craig. The setback dropped Sidney to 10-2 on the season, while Oakland-Craig improved to 9-3.
The Raiders trailed by just four after the first quarter and eight at halftime. The Knights outscored Sidney 15-9 in the third period to increase their advantage to 44-30 going into the final eight minutes.
Rheagan Stanley paced Sidney in scoring with 10 points. Katie Ramsey followed with eight and Reese Riddle had seven. Stanley and Alecca Campbell led the Raiders on the glass with six rebounds each. Brynna Ross led Sidney defensively with two steals.
Sadie Nelson scored 17 points and Chaney Nelson had 16 for Oakland-Craig.
Both Sidney and Bridgeport will return to action on Tuesday. The Raiders will host Mitchell, while Bridgeport will host Burns, Wyo.
The Bridgeport boys basketball team evened its record at 5-5 with a 57-45 win over Broken Bow on Saturday in Kearney.
The Bulldogs led 12-11 after the first quarter and held a 29-24 advantage at halftime. Bridgeport took total control in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs outscored Broken Bow 15-8 in the final eight minutes to pull away.
A pair of Bulldogs scored in double figures. Kason Loomis led the way with 14 points and Braxten Swires followed right behind with 13. Kolby Lussetto and Evan Hill each finished with eight points, while Mason Nichols and Bodhi Dohse both had six.
Bridgeport returns to action on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Burns, Wyo.
Adams Central (9-1) 13 12 15 10 - 50
Bridgeport (9-1) 15 14 10 7 - 46
ADAMS CENTRAL
Gracie Weichman 4, Brianna Stroh 8, Briley Nienhueser 3, Abby Stroh 2, Libby Trausch 11, Megyn Scott 2, Kylie Lancaster 3, Lauryn Scott 3, Rachel Goodden 14.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Brooklyn Mohrman 3, Mackenzie Liakos 10, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 16.
Sidney (10-2) 12 9 9 12 - 42
Oakland-Craig (9-3) 16 13 15 11 - 55
SIDNEY
Rheagan Stanley 10, Brynna Ross 5, Reese Riddle 7, Alecca Campbell 4, Gabby Fortner 4, Katie Ramsey 8, Kayla Westby 2, Jordan Denovellis 2.
Boys Game
Bridgeport (5-5) 12 17 13 15 - 57
Broken Bow (2-8) 11 13 13 8 - 45
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 13, Kason Loomis 14, Kolby Lussetto 8, Evan Hill 8, Bodhi Dohse 6, Rafi Cantu 2, Mason Nichols 6.