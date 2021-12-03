Bridgeport splits season openers

"Up until the third quarter, we didn't get anything out of our press," he said. "I was hoping to get more out of it earlier than that, but the girls did a good job of staying with it. We were able to force them to turn the ball over in the second half and we were able to get some easy baskets as a result."

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers in the game. The Bridgeport junior, who already owns multiple school records, poured in 23 points. She added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double and also recorded six blocks.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Brooklyn Mohrman both followed in the scoring column with 16 points each. Mohrman knocked down a trio of 3-pointers.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl joined her sister with a double-double as she grabbed 10 rebounds. She also collected a team-high five steals. Mohrman added three steals.

Sophomore Grace Dean was the fourth Bulldog scorer to finish in double figures as she ended with 10 points. Dean also pulled down nine rebounds and had a pair of steals.

In Saturday afternoon's matchup with Mullen, the Bulldog girls will face a team that handed them one of their few setbacks a season ago.