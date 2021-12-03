Bridgeport splits season openers

BRIDGEPORT - The Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams split a season-opening doubleheader with visiting Perkins County on Friday night in Bridgeport.
The Bulldog girls, who are ranked No. 2 in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald, rolled to a 78-34 victory behind four double-figure scorers. The boys' contest didn't go in favor of the hosts as the Plainsmen recorded a 55-45 win.
Both Bridgeport squads will be back in action on Saturday at home against Mullen.
Much like many of last season's games, the Bridgeport girls turned this year's opener into a lopsided runaway. Leading by nine at the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs turned up the pressure on both ends of the court to quickly make things one sided the rest of the way.
Bridgeport held a 39-22 advantage at halftime before outscoring Perkins County 39-12 in the second half to force a running clock in the final quarter.
"It was good to get the first game out of the way," Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. "We have high expectations for this season, but we have many things to work on and get better at."
Kuhlen pointed to the improved defensive play of his squad in the second half as the catalyst for pushing the contest out of reach.
"Up until the third quarter, we didn't get anything out of our press," he said. "I was hoping to get more out of it earlier than that, but the girls did a good job of staying with it. We were able to force them to turn the ball over in the second half and we were able to get some easy baskets as a result."
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers in the game. The Bridgeport junior, who already owns multiple school records, poured in 23 points. She added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double and also recorded six blocks.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Brooklyn Mohrman both followed in the scoring column with 16 points each. Mohrman knocked down a trio of 3-pointers.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl joined her sister with a double-double as she grabbed 10 rebounds. She also collected a team-high five steals. Mohrman added three steals.
Sophomore Grace Dean was the fourth Bulldog scorer to finish in double figures as she ended with 10 points. Dean also pulled down nine rebounds and had a pair of steals.
In Saturday afternoon's matchup with Mullen, the Bulldog girls will face a team that handed them one of their few setbacks a season ago.
"They handed us one of our losses last year," Kuhlen said. "The girls are looking forward to getting another chance to play them."
The Bridgeport boys couldn't duplicate the girls' victorious result. Perkins County moved out to an 18-13 lead at the end of the opening quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.
Senior Mason Nichols scored a team-high 16 points to lead Bridgeport. He sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Kason Loomis joined Nichols in the double-figure scoring column with 11 points. Braxten Swires added six points with one 3-pointer for the Bulldogs.
Perkins County's Hayden Foster led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Triston Hite followed with 16 points.
Girls
Perkins County (0-1) 12 10 6 6 - 34
Bridgeport (1-0) 21 18 22 17 - 78
PERKINS COUNTY
Kailee Potts 4, Meghan Bishop 1, Meredith Gloy 6, Kylie Tucker 2, Hallie Fisher 2, Libby Cole 18, Kaitlin Meyer 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 16, Brooklyn Mohrman 16, Mackenzie Liakos 7, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 23, Ellie Cline 5, Grace Dean 10.
Boys
Perkins County (1-0) 18 15 13 9 - 55
Bridgeport (0-1) 13 12 9 11 - 45