Bridgeport stays unbeaten, Bulldog girls top Scottsbluff in showdown of ranked teams

BRIDGEPORT - In a much anticipated interclass showdown between state-ranked girls basketball teams, Bridgeport remained unbeaten by pulling away for a 69-53 win over visiting Scottsbluff on Monday evening at Bridgeport High School.

Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes by the Omaha World-Herald. Bridgeport is No. 2 in Class C-1, while Scottsbluff is No. 6 in Class B.

It proved to be the first meeting on the hardwood between the two schools.

“It’s not something a school our size can do every year, but there are years when we can do it and I’m glad that it worked out that we could play them,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “I think both teams will take a lot from this game.”

Bridgeport, which improved to 5-0 on the season, raced out to a 15-8 lead midway through the opening quarter behind seven points from Brooklyn Mohrman and six points in the paint from University of Colorado recruit Ruthie Loomis-Goltl. However, the Bearcats didn’t panic and ended the frame with a flurry.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by sharpshooting senior Payton Burda capped an 8-0 run to vault Scottsbluff into a 21-19 lead after the first period.

Anna Kelley’s triple gave Scottsbluff a 25-23 advantage in the early stages of the second quarter, but three straight field goals from Loomis-Goltl seesawed Bridgeport back in front.

The Bulldogs then closed out the half with an 11-2 spurt to enter intermission with a 38-29 advantage. A 3-pointer from Mohrman and six points from Olivia Loomis-Goltl sparked the run for Bridgeport.

Kelley drained another 3-pointer to keep the Bearcats within shouting distance at 40-32 early in the third quarter, but Bridgeport reeled off the next eight points in a row to extend out to a 48-32 lead. The Bulldogs ended the period up 50-36.

Scottsbluff tried to make a run in the final eight minutes, but couldn’t string enough baskets together to get any closer than 10 after a Paige Horne bucket with just over four minutes to play.

A 3-pointer by Mackenzie Liakos and solid free-throw shooting in the final two minutes helped the Bulldogs maintain their double-digit cushion the rest of the way. Freshman Ella Schluterbusch, along with the Loomis-Goltl sisters, converted 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

“I think we beat a very quality team that shoots the ball very well,” Kuhlen said. “We had a lot of kids battle through some illness that has went through our school and I’m very proud of them. I just kept asking them all night long to dig deeper and dig deeper and they did. That was awesome.”

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers in the contest with 24 points. Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Mohrman also finished in the double-figure scoring column with 15 points each.

A trio of Bearcats also scored in double digits. Horne led the way with a team-high 21. Burda followed with 15 and Kelley finished with 11.

Scottsbluff, which dropped to 4-3 on the season, will travel to Chadron on Friday.

Bridgeport will host Chadron on Saturday.

Scottsbluff (4-3) 21 8 7 17 - 53

Bridgeport (5-0) 19 19 12 19 - 69

SCOTTSBLUFF

Paige Horne 21, Shae Willats 2, Taryn Spady 2, Anna Kelley 11, Payton Burda 15, Marly Laucomer 2.

BRIDGEPORT

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 15, Brooklyn Mohrman 15, Ella Schluterbusch 4, Mackenzie Liakos 7, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 24, Grace Dean 4.