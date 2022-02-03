Bridgeport surges past Morrill in WTC tourney

BRIDGEPORT - A 21-1 run to end the first half powered the Bridgeport boys basketball team to a 51-32 win over Morrill in a first-round game of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday night in Bridgeport.

Morrill held a 13-6 lead on Bridgeport with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter before the Bulldogs’ surge put them in control with a 27-14 halftime lead.

Bridgeport continued its charge as the second half began. Braxten Swires and Kolby Lussetto buried back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Bulldogs’ advantage over the 20-point mark. The lead remained right around that margin for the remainder of the contest.

Lussetto led all scorers in the game with 21 points. He sank three treys. Two other Bulldogs found the double-figure scoring column. Mason Nichols finished with 14 points and Swires added 12, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Andon Pittman and Gavin Dunkel paced Morrill offensively with 12 points each.

The victory advances Bridgeport (12-7) into the semifinals of the tournament. The Bulldogs will face Bayard on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.