Bridgeport sweeps Burns

BRIDGEPORT - An interstate matchup with Burns, Wyo., resulted in a doubleheader sweep for the Bridgeport High School boys and girls basketball teams on Tuesday in Bridgeport.
The Bulldog boys moved over the .500 mark improving to 6-5 on the season with a 77-61 victory, while the Bridgeport girls bounced back from their first loss with an 82-54 win to improve to 10-1.
It marked the second straight win for the Bridgeport boys, who beat Broken Bow on Saturday in Kearney.
Bridgeport remained in control of Burns for the majority of Tuesday’s contest after moving out to a 33-23 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs increased their advantage up to 20 at the end of the third quarter.
Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel credited his team’s strong defensive effort as the game’s biggest catalyst.
“Against a senior-led group like Burns, I think our kids’ defensive energy and ability to rotate out on shooters and defend wore on them as the game went on,” Sterkel said. “We were able to speed up their reaction time a little bit and make them throw the ball away. I think that’s our great equalizer. We’re a smaller team, but our guys play really hard on the defensive end and we cover up some of our height issues with our speed and ability to take great angles on close outs.”
Bridgeport was led offensively by three players scoring in double figures. Kason Loomis led the way with 19 points, Braxten Swires followed with 17, and Kolby Lussetto finished with 16. Swires sank three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs also received nine points from Mason Nichols and eight points from Rafi Cantu.
Evan Hill paced the Bulldogs on the glass with 10 rebounds. He also collected a team-high four steals. Loomis and Lussetto grabbed six boards each. Nichols handed out three assists and had a pair of steals. Loomis also collected two steals.
“I was happy with our guys,” Sterkel said. “We have a great rotation of seven players that we’re playing right now that do a good job of playing off of each other. I’m excited where we’re at and excited where we’re going.”
Olivia Loomis-Goltl ignited for 30 points to help lead the Bridgeport girls in their victory over Burns. She was joined in the double-figure scoring column by two of her teammates. Brooklyn Mohrman finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl had 13 points. Ellie Cline added six points for the Bulldogs.
Bridgeport led 18-12 after the opening quarter and held a 39-29 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs outscored Burns 43-25 in the second half.
Both Bridgeport teams will return to action on Friday at Kimball and will then host Mitchell on Saturday.
Girls
Burns (4-8) 12 17 13 12 - 54
Bridgeport (10-1) 18 21 23 20 - 82
BURNS
Daljit Kaur 27, Ryle Ward 11, Jordan Griess 7, Sarai Eklund 6, Molly Mosley 2, Sienna Gallegos 1.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 30, Brooklyn Mohrman 21, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 13, Ellie Cline 6, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 5, Mackenzie Liakos 4, Grace Dean 3.
Boys
Burns (6-6) 12 11 12 26 - 61
Bridgeport (6-5) 14 19 22 22 - 77
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 17, Kason Loomis 19, Kolby Lussetto 16, Mason Nichols 9, Rafi Cantu 8, Evan Hill 4, Bodhi Dohse 4.