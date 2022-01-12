Bridgeport sweeps Burns

BRIDGEPORT - An interstate matchup with Burns, Wyo., resulted in a doubleheader sweep for the Bridgeport High School boys and girls basketball teams on Tuesday in Bridgeport.

The Bulldog boys moved over the .500 mark improving to 6-5 on the season with a 77-61 victory, while the Bridgeport girls bounced back from their first loss with an 82-54 win to improve to 10-1.

It marked the second straight win for the Bridgeport boys, who beat Broken Bow on Saturday in Kearney.

Bridgeport remained in control of Burns for the majority of Tuesday’s contest after moving out to a 33-23 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs increased their advantage up to 20 at the end of the third quarter.

Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel credited his team’s strong defensive effort as the game’s biggest catalyst.