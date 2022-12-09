Bridgeport sweeps Hemingford

BRIDGEPORT - Playing in front of the home crowd for the first time this season, the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams made sure there was plenty to cheer for in a sweep over visiting Hemingford on Friday night in Bridgeport.

The Bulldog girls improved to 3-0 with an 80-8 victory, while the Bridgeport boys used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 53-36 win.

Kolby Lussetto and Gage Nein both scored 16 points to pace the Bridgeport boys, who improved to 2-1 on the season.

Hemingford, which dropped to 0-3, held a seven-point lead twice in the opening half. The second of which was at 14-7 after a bucket by Rick Turek with just under seven minutes to play in the half. However, Bridgeport scratched back to pull even at 20-20 at intermission.

The third quarter remained tightly contested. Bridgeport built a four-point advantage on three different occasions before settling for a 34-31 lead after three quarters following a 3-pointer by Holden Shultz.

After Hemingford pulled within 34-33 early in the final frame, Bridgeport took total command by going on an 11-1 run to build a 45-34 lead halfway through the quarter. A trey by Nein, along with seven points from Lussetto, ignited the spurt.

The Bulldogs’ advantage never dropped out of double figures the rest of the way.

The young Bridgeport team features just one senior on the roster in Kason Loomis. Loomis missed the game with an illness.

Bohdi Dohse and Nic Weibert each ended with seven points.

The Bulldogs converted 10 of their 12 free throws.

Hemingford was led offensively by Hunter Wyland with nine points. Turek and Caiden Hill both added seven points each.

The Bobcats shot 7-of-14 at the free-throw line.

In the girls’ contest, Bridgeport scored the first 10 points and never looked back. The Bulldogs led 29-4 at the end of the first quarter and held a 55-4 advantage at halftime. Brooklyn Mohrman hit five 3-pointers to spark the Bulldogs in the opening half with 18 points.

Bridgeport held a 69-8 lead after three quarters.

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures in the win. Mohrman led the way with 23 points. University of Colorado recruit Ruthie Loomis-Goltl followed with 20 points. Grace Dean finished with 12 points and Mackenzie Liakos ended with 10. Jailyn Nichols finished with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Bridgeport played without Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who was ill.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald, will travel to Sutherland on Saturday before hosting Scottsbluff on Monday. The Bearcats will bring in a No. 6 ranking in Class B.

Girls Game

Hemingford (1-2) 4 0 4 0 - 8

Bridgeport (3-0) 29 26 14 11 - 80

HEMINGFORD

Mikayla Kumpf 4, Brookelynn Warner 2, Kylie Kumpf 2.

BRIDGEPORT

Brooklyn Mohrman 23, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 20, Grace Dean 12, Mackenzie Liakos 10, Jailyn Nichols 8, Ella Schluterbusch 5, Megan Cline 2.

Boys Game

Hemingford (0-3) 12 8 11 5 - 36

Bridgeport (2-1) 5 15 14 19 - 53

HEMINGFORD

Hunter Wyland 9, Rick Turek 7, Caiden Hill 7, Cody Galles 6, Haas 4, Gavin Bell 2, Aiden Benda 1.

BRIDGEPORT

Kolby Lussetto 16, Gage Nein 16, Bohdi Dohse 7, Nic Weibert 7, Holden Shultz 4, Logan Metz 3.