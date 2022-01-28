Bridgeport sweeps Hershey

BRIDGEPORT - The Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams registered a sweep of visiting Hershey on Friday evening in Bridgeport.
Kason Loomis scored a game-high 22 points to pace the Bridgeport boys, while Mason Nichols finished with 16. The win improved Bridgeport to 10-7 on the season.
The outcome was never in question after the Bulldogs sprinted to a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Hershey’s deficit never got out of double figures the rest of the way.
Bridgeport limited the Panthers to just three points in the second period in building a 29-10 advantage at halftime.
The Bulldogs’ lead grew in the second half as Bridgeport held Hershey to just 20 points in the final 16 minutes.
Braxten Swires added seven points for the Bulldogs.
After handing Hershey a 25-point setback just last week at the South Platte Valley Association Tournament in North Platte, the Bridgeport girls were pushed by a regrouped Panther team in the rematch. The Bulldogs were forced to battle four full quarters to earn a 64-58 victory and improve to 16-1 on the season.
“I give Hershey a lot of credit,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “They came in here and kept their composure throughout the game, and that’s something that we struggled to do. Hats off to them.”
The way the game started, things looked like it would turn into another blowout win by the Bulldogs. Mackenzie Liakos sank a 3-pointer with the first shot of the contest and was fouled. She completed the four-point play to start Bridgeport on an 8-2 run in the opening three minutes.
But what proved to be a recurring theme throughout, Hershey never let the Bulldogs go on one of their patented scoring runs that’s knocked plenty of opponents out early.
The Class C-1 Panthers pulled within 17-11 at the end of the first quarter. They then used an 8-0 run of their own to pull even at 19-19 midway through the second period.
Bridgeport answered with an 11-2 spurt to close out the first half with a 30-21 lead. Four points from Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in the paint and a 3-pointer from Brooklyn Mohrman fueled the scoring run.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl’s bucket extended Bridgeport into its biggest advantage of 14 early in the third period, but Hershey didn’t melt as they pulled back within 47-42 going into the final eight minutes of play.
“It always felt like we’d get the lead out to 12-14 points and then relax,” Kuhlen said. “Every time we relaxed, it was six or seven points the other way. It’s something we have to get corrected because that kind of stuff just can’t happen.”
Kuhlen said Bridgeport’s focus in the second half was getting the ball inside to Ruthie Loomis-Goltl more to take advantage of the mismatch in the paint. She delivered with 19 points in the final two quarters to finish with a game-high 25.
“We did the right thing in the second half and got the ball to Ruthie as much as possible,” Kuhlen said. “She played a phenomenal second half.”
Bridgeport used an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to create some breathing room the rest of the way. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 15-point lead with three minutes to go.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl was one of three Bulldogs to score in double figures. Mohrman followed with 16 points and Olivia Loomis-Goltl finished with 15.
Freshman Alex Beveridge paced Hershey with 17 points. Shayda Vaughn added 10 for the Panthers, who dropped to 12-6 on the season.
Both Bridgeport teams will make the short trip to Bayard to face their Morrill County rivals on Saturday. It will be the first matchup of the season between the schools on the hardwood.
Girls
Hershey (12-6) 11 10 21 16 - 58
Bridgeport (16-1) 17 13 17 17 - 64
HERSHEY
Alex Beveridge 17, Shayda Vaughn 10, Emma Hall 9, Michalee Brownawell 7, Kayla McNeel 5, Abby Hassett 2, Kinsey Folchert 2, Kate Vaughn 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 25, Brooklyn Mohrman 16, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 15, Mackenzie Liakos 4, Ellie Cline 2, Grace Dean 2.
Boys
Hershey (6-11) 7 3 12 8 - 30
Bridgeport (10-7) 19 10 10 18 - 57
HERSHEY
Garrett Brannan 8, Max Bemtson 6, Cooper Hill 5, Cole Schwager 4, Aidan George 3, Jacob Lanpher 2, Bryce Bode 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Kason Loomis 22, Mason Nichols 16, Braxten Swires 7, Kolby Lussetto 3, Evan Hill 3, Jalen Hayes 2, Logan Metz 2, Holden Shultz 1, Chance Heine 1.