Bridgeport sweeps Hershey

The way the game started, things looked like it would turn into another blowout win by the Bulldogs. Mackenzie Liakos sank a 3-pointer with the first shot of the contest and was fouled. She completed the four-point play to start Bridgeport on an 8-2 run in the opening three minutes.

But what proved to be a recurring theme throughout, Hershey never let the Bulldogs go on one of their patented scoring runs that’s knocked plenty of opponents out early.

The Class C-1 Panthers pulled within 17-11 at the end of the first quarter. They then used an 8-0 run of their own to pull even at 19-19 midway through the second period.

Bridgeport answered with an 11-2 spurt to close out the first half with a 30-21 lead. Four points from Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in the paint and a 3-pointer from Brooklyn Mohrman fueled the scoring run.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl’s bucket extended Bridgeport into its biggest advantage of 14 early in the third period, but Hershey didn’t melt as they pulled back within 47-42 going into the final eight minutes of play.