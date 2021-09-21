Bridgeport sweeps home triangular

BRIDGEPORT - After having its 10-match winning streak snapped by Perkins County on Saturday, the Bridgeport High School volleyball team returned to winning form by sweeping a triangular on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport.
The Bulldogs cruised to a 25-11, 25-10 win over Morrill before turning back a scrappy Hemingford squad 27-25, 25-8. Hemingford earned a 25-9, 17-25, 25-19 victory over Morrill in the other match.
Bridgeport, which improved to 14-2 overall on the season, has won 13 of its last 14 matches under the direction of first-year head coach Taylor Briggs. She credited her squad for battling hard to get a pair of wins despite being short-handed as senior setter Paige Schmunk was ill.
"We were actually missing one of our starting setters and they adjusted well," Briggs said.
"They played pretty well. I was glad we were able to come out with the two wins."
Bridgeport was pushed to the limit in the opening set against Hemingford. After trailing 10-5, the Bulldogs rallied to take their first lead at 15-14. Grace Dean's back-to-back service aces later extended Bridgeport's advantage up to 20-16.
The Bulldogs held a pair of set points at 24-22, but the Bobcats fought back to tie the score and even earned a set point of their own at 25-24. However, Bridgeport answered to pull even before getting two straight kills from Ruthie Loomis-Goltl to close out the set.
Bridgeport jumped out to an early lead in the second set and never looked back as the Bulldogs pulled away to claim the match in straight sets.
"I just think we played with a lot of confidence," Briggs said. "We really picked up our energy at the end of the first set."
The Bulldogs enjoyed balanced hitting in the win over Hemingford. Natalie Keenan-Vergil and Brooklyn Mohrman both led the way with six kills each. Karlie Deaver and Loomis-Goltl each finished with five kills, while Ellie Cline added three.
Freshman Aubrey Watts handed out 22 set assists. Mohrman and Dean served a pair of aces each.
Deaver paced Bridgeport in attacking against Morrill with nine kills. Loomis-Goltl followed with six.
Watts dished out 19 assists from her setter's spot. Keenan-Vergil finished with a team-high four aces and three blocks.
Bridgeport will return to action on Saturday at a tournament in Hershey. Briggs said the Bulldogs will face three high-quality opponents.
"This weekend we play Ainsworth, Gothenburg and Hershey," she said. "We're going to be challenged against three bigger schools with good records."