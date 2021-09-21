Bridgeport sweeps home triangular

BRIDGEPORT - After having its 10-match winning streak snapped by Perkins County on Saturday, the Bridgeport High School volleyball team returned to winning form by sweeping a triangular on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 25-11, 25-10 win over Morrill before turning back a scrappy Hemingford squad 27-25, 25-8. Hemingford earned a 25-9, 17-25, 25-19 victory over Morrill in the other match.

Bridgeport, which improved to 14-2 overall on the season, has won 13 of its last 14 matches under the direction of first-year head coach Taylor Briggs. She credited her squad for battling hard to get a pair of wins despite being short-handed as senior setter Paige Schmunk was ill.

"We were actually missing one of our starting setters and they adjusted well," Briggs said.

"They played pretty well. I was glad we were able to come out with the two wins."

Bridgeport was pushed to the limit in the opening set against Hemingford. After trailing 10-5, the Bulldogs rallied to take their first lead at 15-14. Grace Dean's back-to-back service aces later extended Bridgeport's advantage up to 20-16.