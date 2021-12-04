Bridgeport sweeps Mullen

BRIDGEPORT - The Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams collected a pair of victories over visiting Mullen on Saturday in Bridgeport.

After dropping their season opener to Perkins County on Friday night, the Bridgeport boys rebounded to even their record at 1-1 with a 45-31 win.

Braxten Swires paced the Bulldogs offensively in the contest with 24 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Mason Nichols finished with nine points and Kason Loomis added seven for Bridgeport.

Nichols led the Bulldogs with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Evan Hill also collected four steals for Bridgeport and Loomis had three.

Bridgeport held just a 29-24 lead after three quarters of play, but outscored Mullen 15-7 in the final period to pull away for the win.

Bridgeport shot 8 of 14 at the free-throw line.

In the girls' contest, Bridgeport rolled to a 75-27 victory to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The Bulldogs led 45-20 at halftime before outscoring Mullen 20-3 in the third quarter to build a 65-23 advantage.

Both Bridgeport squads will play at Hemingford on Friday.