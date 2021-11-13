Bridgeport takes first Unified Bowling win of its season

However, even though North Platte 3 was the top seed in the silver bracket, it was the Gordon-Rushville 4 team that won the bracket as the second seed.

“I think we did pretty good. It’s a lot more pressure this tournament because it’s the biggest tournament we’ve had this year, so a lot more teams. The noise level was up, but overall I think they did great,” Gordon-Rushville coach Melanie Blackcalf said.

“They cheered each other on, they had great sportsmanship and overall, I’m really happy with how everything went.”

Throughout the meet, both coaches lauded the support from within their own team as well as from their fellow competitors.

“I think the support was great, I just think it’s hard when there is so many teams. It gets so loud, everyone’s cheering at the same time and so sometimes, it’s hard for our players to focus,” Blackcalf said. “Other than that, the other teams are all great supporters, they cheer each other on and I really love it. I love the camaraderie of all the teams.”

Unified Bowling’s supporting nature was a great boost for Bridgeport’s moral and was a big part in their first win of the season after coming close several times earlier this season.