Bridgeport to play football at 8-man level

Reimers is a Leyton High School graduate. He played at the 8-man level during his prep career for the Warriors. While he has a good understanding of the sport at both levels, he said the differences between them are few.

"Football is football when it comes right down to it," he said. "If you play hard, tackle hard and do the little things right, you're going to be in position to have success. There's three less guys, but you still have to play hard and do all the little things right."

The biggest luxury of dropping down a class for a short time will be in the scheduling. No longer will Bridgeport have to make long road trips during the regular season to places like Centura, Gibbon, North Platte, or Valentine.

Instead the Bulldogs will pick up contests against old Western Trails Conference rivals like Bayard, Hemingford, Morrill, and Kimball.

"It will make it a little bit nicer on the road trips, that's for sure," Reimers said. "We'll play some of the old WTC teams we used to play. We'll get to play the Bayard rivalry for a couple of years and that will be fun. The last time we played them we thought that would be the last time ever playing them in football, so it will be kind of cool to bring that back for a little bit."