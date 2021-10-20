Bridgeport to play football at 8-man level

BRIDGEPORT - For the first time in school history, the Bridgeport High School football team will compete at the 8-man level during the upcoming 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The drop in class is expected to be very temporary as the Bulldogs will most certainly return to the 11-man level for the next scheduling cycle in 2024.
"We kind of had an idea this was going to happen," said Bridgeport head football coach Jeremy Reimers, who's in his third season guiding the Bulldogs. "Our administration has done a really good job of watching that and making sure we're going to be where we need to be. We have a really small freshman boy’s class this year, so that's kind of what is bringing our numbers down. Our numbers won't stay there for long. I think we'll go down for this next two-year stint and then that will be it."
For the past few years, Bridgeport has been one of the smaller Class C-2 teams competing at the 11-man level. They've held their own quite well against many of the bigger schools on the schedule.
Last year, the Bulldogs finished 6-2 and qualified for the C-2 state playoffs. This fall Bridgeport sports just a 1-7 record, but five of those losses have come in one-score games.
"I've been super satisfied with the kids' effort this year," Reimers said. "With so many close losses, we wish things could have gone the other way. But overall I've been happy with them coming back to practice every week and giving us such a great effort."
Reimers is a Leyton High School graduate. He played at the 8-man level during his prep career for the Warriors. While he has a good understanding of the sport at both levels, he said the differences between them are few.
"Football is football when it comes right down to it," he said. "If you play hard, tackle hard and do the little things right, you're going to be in position to have success. There's three less guys, but you still have to play hard and do all the little things right."
The biggest luxury of dropping down a class for a short time will be in the scheduling. No longer will Bridgeport have to make long road trips during the regular season to places like Centura, Gibbon, North Platte, or Valentine.
Instead the Bulldogs will pick up contests against old Western Trails Conference rivals like Bayard, Hemingford, Morrill, and Kimball.
"It will make it a little bit nicer on the road trips, that's for sure," Reimers said. "We'll play some of the old WTC teams we used to play. We'll get to play the Bayard rivalry for a couple of years and that will be fun. The last time we played them we thought that would be the last time ever playing them in football, so it will be kind of cool to bring that back for a little bit."
Bridgeport will likely be placed in the D1-11 district along with Bayard, Hemingford, Kimball, Perkins County, and Sutherland. Non-district matchups could possibly feature games against Morrill, Leyton and Garden County.