Bridgeport tops Bayard to win C2-12 title

BRIDGEPORT - For the fifth consecutive year, the Bridgeport boys’ basketball team captured the championship of the Class C-2, Sub-District 12 Tournament after topping Bayard 55-41 in the title game on Thursday in Bridgeport.

The win advances Bridgeport (16-10) into a district final matchup against Doniphan-Trumbull (20-3) on Saturday. Location and time of the game will be announced Friday. That winner will advance to the state tournament in Lincoln.

After beating Bayard by 22 just a couple weeks ago in the semifinals of the Western Trails Conference Tournament, the Bulldogs received a stern test from the Tigers this time around. That’s exactly what they expected.

“It’s a rivalry and we knew they were going to come in here to try and get a win,” Bridgeport senior Mason Nichols said. “We like playing against each other. It was good to get another win against them.”

One of the biggest keys of the game proved to be Bridgeport’s defensive effort in the second half, especially against Bayard’s 6-foot-4 star center Ben Sauer. The senior scored 10 points and grabbed numerous rebounds in the first half, but the Bulldogs limited him to just two points and no field goals in the final 16 minutes.

Bridgeport held Bayard to only four points in the third quarter to extend a six-point halftime lead up to 10 at 39-29 entering the final period. A 3-point play by Kolby Lussetto capped a 6-0 Bridgeport run to close out the third.

A cold spell continued to plague the Tigers in the fourth quarter. Bayard went nearly eight minutes without a field goal as Bridgeport’s advantage grew to 12 on a Nichols’ bucket with just over four minutes to play.

Trent Marquez finally ended Bayard’s drought with a jumper. Garret Hopkins sank a 3-pointer about a minute later to pull the Tigers back within nine, but that was as close as Bayard would get the rest of the way.

Bridgeport converted 8-of-10 free throws in the final two minutes to maintain a double-figure lead.

“We were locked in,” Nichols said. “We just stuck with coach’s plan for us and did what he told us to do. It’s very exciting.”

Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires led all scorers in the contest with 21 points. Lussetto followed with 15 and Kason Loomis finished with 12. Swires and Lussetto both sank a pair of 3-pointers.

It was Swires who led Bridgeport in the first half. The senior scored 15 of his 21 in the opening two quarters.

After both teams went back-and-forth for much of the half, Swires canned a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 31-25 lead at intermission.

Marquez led Bayard offensively in the game with 13 points. Sauer finished right behind with 12.

Bridgeport finished the game shooting 15-for-21 at the free-throw line, while Bayard went 9-of-20.

The Tigers ended their season with a final record of 16-10.

With a win on Saturday, Bridgeport would qualify for state for the third time in four years and second straight under second-year head coach Sean Sterkel.

Bayard (16-10) 13 12 4 12 - 41

Bridgeport (16-10) 19 12 8 16 - 55

BAYARD

Trent Marquez 13, Ben Sauer 12, Trystan Muhr 6, Garret Hopkins 5, Aron Flores 3, Karter Winter 2, Lawrence Miller 1.

BRIDGEPORT

Braxten Swires 21, Kolby Lussetto 15, Kason Loomis 12, Mason Nichols 3, Evan Hill 2, Bodhi Dohse 2.