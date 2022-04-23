Bridgeport's Sister Act: Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl led Bulldogs in history-making season

BRIDGEPORT - The bond Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl share as sisters is a special one.

It’s highly evident when they’re on the court together as members of the Bridgeport High School girls’ basketball team.

“Our team is really close knit, so being able to have an even closer bond than that with my sister is crazy,” said older sister Ruthie. “It makes it even more special to experience all the success we have had together because I get to experience it with my own blood and someone who has worked very hard for that success.”

The fact they know each other so well has been quite beneficial for a Bulldog squad that compiled a 50-7 record in the two seasons the Loomis-Goltl sisters have played together at the prep level.

“Playing with my sister is so special because we are so close that we can read what one another is wanting to do, which is really dangerous against competition,” Olivia said. “I’m so grateful to be able to play with someone I am so close with.”

The dynamic duo helped Bridgeport to a history-making season this winter, while re-writing the school’s record book in the process.

Bridgeport advanced all the way to the championship game of the Class C-2 state tournament for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs led top-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia for a long stretch of time in the final before falling just short by two points.

Bridgeport reached the title game after registering double-figure wins over Sutton in the first round and Oakland-Craig in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs set a new school record for wins in a season by finishing the campaign with a 26-2 mark.

“This season was super exciting,” said Ruthie, who averaged 22 points per game in the state tournament. “I think as a team we anticipated March so much, and we were so excited to have the opportunity to start postseason basketball. I think the success we had in Lincoln last season gave us a taste of what we could do this year and following years.”

The sisters couldn’t get much closer to each other when it came to their final scoring averages. Ruthie finished the season leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points per game. Olivia was right behind at 19.6 points per game.

Through three seasons of her high school career, Ruthie is already Bridgeport’s all-time leading scorer with 1,545 points. She also is the school’s record holder in blocks with 325.

In just two seasons, Olivia has already surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career. She accomplished that feat at state and now has a career-total of 1,029 points scored.

As the younger sibling, Olivia credits her big sis for helping improve her talents on the hardwood.

“We played against each other all through our childhood, which is why I think we can read each other so well,” Olivia said. “My dad, siblings and I always played games at the school gym together. It got really competitive at times, but it really helped grow Ruthie and I’s game.”

Those childhood games also were a big benefit to Ruthie, who said the competitive level at which the two played against each other improved both of them greatly.

“Growing up, we played against each other constantly,” Ruthie said. “I think that is a big reason for our individual success today. It made us incredibly competitive. We played a lot in our gravel driveway with my older brother. There were times when we had to stop before a fist fight broke out or one of us went inside crying.”

The sisters are the Star-Herald’s Girls’ Basketball All-Region Co-Players of the Year.

Players of the Year: Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

Coach of the Year: Dave Kuhlen, Bridgeport

Sixth Woman of the Year: Makenzie Todd, Gering

First Team

G – Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff

G – Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

F – Reece Halley, Torrington

F – Payton Burda, Scottsbluff

C/P – Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

Second Team

G – Sydnee Winkler, Gering

G – Brooklyn Mohrman, Bridgeport

F – Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville

F – Reece Riddle, Sidney

C/P – Paige Horne, Scottsbluff

Third Team

G – Natalie Barry, Crawford

G – Demi Ferguson, Chadron

F – Lexi Fiscus, Bayard

F – Catherine Bryner, Hemingford

C/P – Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville

Fourth Team

G – Rheagan Stanley, Sidney

G – Jacey Garrett, Chadron

F – Avah Stegall, Alliance

F/W – Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff

C/P – Brenna Herring, Southeast

All-Defensive Team

*This team is made up of players who were nominated by coaches that are not part of the 4 All-Region teams

1) Nickie Todd, Gering

2) Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell

3) Kailey Klein, Sioux County

4) Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington

5) Brynna Ross, Sidney

6) Carleigh Pszanka, Gering

7) AJ McKimmey, Gordon-Rushville

8) Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff

9) Dani Harter, Bayard

10) Mattie Jones, Torrington

11) Skylar Summers, Crawford