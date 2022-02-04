Bridgeport's Swires scores 45, breaks record

Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires made school history as the senior point guard broke a 42-year-old school record when he scored 45 points in the Bulldogs Western Trails Conference semifinal win over Bayard Friday at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.
Swires’ record-breaking performance notched the record that was held by Dick Hadden when he scored 43 points twice against Minatare in 1978-79 and Morrill in 1979-80.
While Swires had the record-setting performance, the Bridgeport boys advanced to the WTC finals after topping Bayard 75-53 in a game where it was a track meet between the two teams in the fourth quarter.
Bridgeport will face Gordon-Rushville in the finals. The Mustangs put three players in double figures and played strong defense in earning the 63-37 win over Mitchell.
Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville will battle for the championship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at WNCC’s Cougar Palace. Mitchell and Bayard will face off at 3:45 p.m. for third place.
Bridgeport coach Sean Sterkel said Swires performance was special for a player that just plays the game on the court.
“He broke Dick Hadden’s record and Braxten is a kid that is surprised that he got as hot as he did,” Sterkel said. “He is an electric player and he is very shifty and quick. He can handle the basketball. When a player like that gets into a rhythm in scoring from the 3-point line, scoring it from the rim, hitting mid-range shots and scoring at the free throw line. It is fun for the team to play and the guys kind of fed off of it. Not too many people can set a school record. I am happy for him and happy for his teammates.”
Swires’ 45 points more than doubled his previous highs in a game. Sterkel said he previously had scores around 23 and 27 points, but 45 far exceeded his career high.
“They were just feeding him the ball in a high ball screen and it was something we haven’t done all year. It was difficult for Bayard to guard,” Sterkel said. “Obviously we got Braxton in one heck of a rhythm.”
As for the game, Sterkel said his team played well to get the win.
“For our team it all started on the defensive end,” he said. “We were able to mix up our defenses and create some energy defensively that led to some easy scores on the offensive end and catching them in transition.”
Bridgeport and Bayard started out hot as Bayard had a 4-2 lead early until Swires got hot and scored five straight to put Bridgeport up 7-4. Bridgeport led 14-7 after one quarter.
The second quarter saw Bridgeport go up 21-7 and then both teams traded buckets. Bayard sliced the lead to 24-17, but the Bulldogs closed out the half on a 7-0 run to lead 36-17 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Bridgeport pick up the defense, holding Bayard to just nine points while Bridgeport scored 20, including the final nine points of the half, including an old-fashioned 3-point play by Swires to close out the third.
The fourth-quarter was back and forth as Bridgeport jumped to a 63-35 lead on a Mason Nichols bucket. Bayard started to climb back in it, cutting the lead to 52-35 on seven points from Trent Marquez. Bridgeport went up 71-51 and then Swires hit a bucket to make it 73-53, which gave him the new Bridgeport scoring record.
Swires led Bridgeport with 45 points including four 3-pointers and going 9-of-12 from the charity stripe. Kason Loomis added 14.
Bayard was led by Marquez with 26 points followed by Garret Hopkins with nine.
The Gordon-Rushville and Mitchell contest was one where the Mustangs led 9-0 and cruised to a 14-6 first-quarter lead.
Gordon-Rushville coach Joel Nelson said his team played great defense which was critical in getting the win like they got.
“I thought we played great defense today,” Nelson said. “I talked to the kids before the game and said if we play good defense, execute on offense, things will go well. We played really great defense all night long. We executed really well on offense, too, in moving the ball and finding the right guys. It was a really good offensive effort and defensive effort. It was a great game all the way around.”
The second quarter saw Mitchell slice the lead deficit to four points at 16-12 on a Carter Reisig bucket. The lead stayed around six points until with the score 22-16, the Mustangs scored the final eight points to hold a 30-16 lead into halftime.
The third quarter saw the Mustangs score the first five points and led 43-23 at one stretch before leading 46-25 after three periods. The fourth quarter saw Gordon-Rushville outscore Mitchell 17-12 for the win and spot in the WTC title game.
Gordon-Rushville was led by Ellis Livingston with 16 points followed by P.J. Lynch with 15 and Jace Nelson with 13.
Mitchell was led by Reisig with 14 points followed by Ethan Thyne with eight.
Bayard 7 10 9 27 – 53
Bridgeport 14 22 20 19 -- 75
BAYARD
Trent Marquez 26, Garrett Hopkins 9, Ben Sauer 8, Aron Flores 4, Tryston Muhr 4, Karter Winter 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxton Swires 45, Kason Loomis 14, Evan Hill 5, Jalen Hayes 5, Kolby Lussetto 2, Bodhi Dohsi 2.
Mitchell 6 10 9 12 -- 37
Gordon-Rushville 14 16 16 17 – 63
MITCHELL
Carter Reisig 14, Ethan Thyne 8, Tyler Jackson 5, Easton Anderson 4, Desmonde Smith 2, Carmelo Ayala 2, Junior Alvizar 2.
GORDON-RUSHVILLE