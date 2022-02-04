Bridgeport's Swires scores 45, breaks record

Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires made school history as the senior point guard broke a 42-year-old school record when he scored 45 points in the Bulldogs Western Trails Conference semifinal win over Bayard Friday at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.

Swires’ record-breaking performance notched the record that was held by Dick Hadden when he scored 43 points twice against Minatare in 1978-79 and Morrill in 1979-80.

While Swires had the record-setting performance, the Bridgeport boys advanced to the WTC finals after topping Bayard 75-53 in a game where it was a track meet between the two teams in the fourth quarter.

Bridgeport will face Gordon-Rushville in the finals. The Mustangs put three players in double figures and played strong defense in earning the 63-37 win over Mitchell.

Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville will battle for the championship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at WNCC’s Cougar Palace. Mitchell and Bayard will face off at 3:45 p.m. for third place.

Bridgeport coach Sean Sterkel said Swires performance was special for a player that just plays the game on the court.