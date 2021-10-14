Brock Ehler and Garrett Nelson join podcast

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler and Husker Garrett Nelson, who joins us for the fourth week.

During the segment “Coaches Box,” Ehler talked about what it meant for most of his team to play at state after only having picked up a golf club months prior.

“It took a lot of grit and a little bit of pain. They contact us coaches, see if we can go out and help them and they want to do it. It doesn’t feel like work to them,” he said. “The key to anything is relationships and good leadership. I thought with the school, the administration, the community and, of course, on our team, we have it in the coaches. Good relationships and good leadership leads to success.”

Ehler talked about how proud he is of his team following the conclusion of the Class B State Tournament on Oct. 12, especially after the weather delays.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m extremely proud. Of course, they know how much I care about them because when they want some help, we’re there for them,” Ehler said. “They would’ve been crushed if they wouldn’t have been able to go and play.”

In the Husker Rundown, Nelson talked about what was said after the hit he took during the game against Michigan when he went down in the third quarter.