Brook Berringer’s sister part of FCA’s Field of Faith event

Wednesday night at Bearcat Stadium, nearly 1,000 high school and college athletes as well as community members took to the field in a night of fellowship and sharing their faith in the FCA sponsored Fields of Faith with food trucks, games, music, and inspirational messages.

The keynote speaker was Drue Lovgren, Brook Berringer’s sister, who was a junior at Kansas State University when her world shattered when she heard that her brother, Brook, was killed in a plane crash. Drue shared her story of picking up the pieces of tragedy, facing challenges within herself and overcoming the unexpected turns life brings, shared her message about Christ and Brook’s passion in helping others.

Lovgren said that she doesn’t open up publicly about the death of her brother but because she got a call from her long-time friend Diedra Bruner about the FCA event, she had to share her Christian message and what Brook meant to Christ and the University of Nebraska football team.

The message was inspirational as it left many speechless and in awe of Brook’s story.

Brook Berringer was the epitome of a college athlete who was born in Scottsbluff and grew up in Goodland, Kansas, where he had a successful high school career. Brook signed with Nebraska and replaced an injured Tommie Frazier and led the Huskers to seven straight wins and the Orange Bowl National Championship in 1994.

Berringer was destined for the NFL when he died in a plane crash two days before the 1996 draft.

“It is very interesting to be here tonight talking about my life and my brother. It has been awhile since I heard his voice and that was a little tough (watching the video of the Brook Berringer documentary),” Lovgren said. “You will have to bear with me through some emotion as I don’t open up much about Brook. But, Brook was actually born here in Scottsbluff so that was a sign. I was asked to step out of my comfort zone and come back to talk about Brook, my faith, and the difficulties in my life. I am not a public speaker and I really don’t try to speak publicly, especially about something like my brother, but when your good friends the Bruner’s call and ask to come speak about Brook and FCA nonetheless, I couldn’t say anything but yes.”

Everyone knows about Berringer’s Husker career but what Lovgren said that people kept saying that he should transfer and be a starting quarterback since he was just a “back-up” to Tommie Frazier. He stayed with the program. Lovgren opened up about her brother and how hard it was to finish out her junior year at Kansas after his death in 1996.

“Brook was pretty amazing in all aspects. He was a small-town kid that made it and was playing for a team for the national championship twice,” she said. “He had it all until it was cut short tragically on April 14, 1996, at the age of 22. This story is about faith and how God can carry you through those toughest times in your life.”

Brook not only was a fantastic quarterback, but Lovgren said he loved the outdoors with hunting and fishing. He even got his pilots license. He also was one to talk to youngsters about God and was a big into FCA. Just before his death, Brook was scheduled to speak to some youngsters in Lincoln for FCA and he vowed to do that. At a big FCA event, he was good friends with Sawyer Brown’s Mark Miller and got Sawyer Brown to come to Lincoln and perform and Sawyer Brown even wrote a song about Nebraska and Brook Berringer.

Lovgren said that he was at Nebraska but many people told him to give up on Nebraska and go elsewhere like Kansas, Kansas State or any Big 8 school and be a starter and a star. Lovgren said, “Does that sound familiar where there are so many players in the transfer nowadays? But Brook was in a good place. He may not have been getting the playing time he hoped for, but Brook was right where God wanted him to be, surrounded by strong Christian men like Coach Tom Osborne, Coach Ron Brown, and Coach Turner Gill. These are men that spoke about their own foundations and their own relationships with Jesus Christ.”

Besides Brook’s sister, local athletes shared their stories including Morrill 3-sport athlete Elizabeth Henderson and Western Nebraska Community College pitcher Grant DeClue of how they turned to God. Morrill athletic director Josh Guerue also talked about the effect his belief in Christ had on his life and how God saved him from ending his life during his college football career.