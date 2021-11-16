Brooks leads WNCC women to win over EWC

Martrice Brooks poured in 20 points and the 12-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team raced to an 81-55 win over Eastern Wyoming College Tuesday night at Cougar Palace.
WNCC, 4-0, had three players in double figures as Brooks had 20 points and six rebounds. Ale’Jah Douglas finished with 12 points and Amani Brown had 10 points.
EWC, who suited up just seven players, was led by Rosa Revueltas with 19 points followed by Morrill graduate Libbie Schaefer with 13.
Brooks said they played alright tonight.
“We played alright,” Brooks said. “We just needed to work on the thing that we needed to work on and that was crashing the boards. I think we could have played a little better but we got the W.”
WNCC out boarded the Lancers 46-39. Along with Brooks, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo and Aminata Zie each had six rebounds. The Lancers were led on the boards by Ana Gascon with 10.
The key to the Cougars win was their defense. WNCC had 10 steals in the contest and limited EWC to just 30 percent shooting and 15 percent from behind the arc.
“Our defense is what wins us our games,” Brooks said. “Our defense is our main focus. Defense is the energy to our game. With that defense, it brings us offense. We just work on that and try to get better.”
WNCC opened on an 11-5 lead in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 21-9 on a Shanti Henry 3-pointer and a Rashaan Smith bucket. WNCC led 21-12 after one quarter.
WNCC pushed the lead to 30-13 in the second quarter and led 34-19 on an Isabelle Cook bucket. WNCC would lead 43-24 at halftime.
The second half saw the Cougars outscore the Lancers 23-11. WNCC led 55-28 at one point before leading 66-35 after three quarters on a Henry three.
WNCC led 78-42 on a Breanna Fowler bucket in the fourth quarter. EWC came back on a 13-0 run to cut the lead to 78-55, but Yara Garcia stopped the scoring run with an underhanded lay-up as WNCC won 81-55.
WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they travel to Twin Falls, Idaho, where they will face Colorado Northwestern Community College and the College of Southern Idaho. EWC is off until the Thanksgiving break when they travel to Twin Falls, Idaho.
EWC (1-5) 12 12 11 20 – 55
WNCC (4-0) 20 23 23 15 – 81
WNCC
Ale’Jah Douglas 12, Yara Garcia 2, Amani Brown 10, Aminata Zie 6, Breanna Fowler 2, Martrice Brooks 20, Shanti Henry 5, Ashley Panem 4, Payton Fields 6, Shayane Poirot 2, Isabelle Cooke 4, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo 4, Rashaan Smith 4.