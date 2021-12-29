Bulldog basketball splits games in Hershey Holiday Tournament

In the second day of play for the Hershey Holiday Basketball Tournament the Gering Bulldog boys and girls teams, both playing the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders, the girls won ¬¬56-20, while the boys were defeated 54-47.
With the win, the Gering girls took third place in the Tournament, while the boys took the fourth place spot in the tournament with two consecutive defeats.
In the girls’ game, the Bulldogs had a great defensive performance including only two points allowed in the first quarter.
“We talked as a group before the game about what we expect out of ourselves effort-wise, I don’t think we had that effort yesterday and I think the kids realized that we let that one slip away Gothenburg, who we lost to won the tournament and that is one we believe we should have won,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said.
This game was a major turnaround from the 45-34 defeat the Gering girls were handed at the hands of the Gothenburg Swedes on Dec. 29.
“Well I think Lawrence-Nelson struggled to shoot and score, we came out in press immediately and we got them to turn the ball over and I think we started with a 10 to nothing lead and we could use the rest of the game to work on our goals,” Land said.
“In the second half we were up by 25 points so we used that opportunity to try to execute our offense, but we are still a work in progress so we will build from here.”
The boys game wasn’t the same story however, as the Bulldogs lost to the Raiders in part due to a lack of defensive intensity.
“Our defensive intensity wasn’t good enough, we kind of let them do what they wanted but on offense we missed point blank opportunities the entire game. We were not capitalizing on our scoring opportunities and we weren’t shooting well,” Gering boys coach Kyle Cotton said.
The Bulldog boys and girls will be in action again Friday Jan. 7 at Sidney against the Red Raiders.
Box Score:
Girls: Sydnee Winkler 12, Carleigh Pzanka 12, Nevaeh Hrasky 9, Kelsey Brady 6, Nickie Todd 6, Anaveah Rios 3, Allee Lohr 2.
Boys: Max Greeley: 19, Kaden Bohnsack 8, Saven Roberts 8, Damion Billie 6, Tyler Garrett 3, Uriah Ybarra 3.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.