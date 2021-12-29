Bulldog basketball splits games in Hershey Holiday Tournament

In the second day of play for the Hershey Holiday Basketball Tournament the Gering Bulldog boys and girls teams, both playing the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders, the girls won ¬¬56-20, while the boys were defeated 54-47.

With the win, the Gering girls took third place in the Tournament, while the boys took the fourth place spot in the tournament with two consecutive defeats.

In the girls’ game, the Bulldogs had a great defensive performance including only two points allowed in the first quarter.

“We talked as a group before the game about what we expect out of ourselves effort-wise, I don’t think we had that effort yesterday and I think the kids realized that we let that one slip away Gothenburg, who we lost to won the tournament and that is one we believe we should have won,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said.

This game was a major turnaround from the 45-34 defeat the Gering girls were handed at the hands of the Gothenburg Swedes on Dec. 29.