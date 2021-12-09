Bulldog basketball teams take two wins

In a girls-boys varsity doubleheader, both of the Bulldog basketball teams came away with victories over the Mitchell Tigers. The girls were able to cruise past the Tigers with a final score of 68-49; the boys were victorious in a 57-43 final score.

Coming off of their first action since their fifth place finish at the Western Conference Tournament, the lady Bulldogs came out and made a statement with a decisive victory over the Tigers.

A major area for both teams was their stellar defensive play, as the Bulldog girls held the Tigers to just eight first half points.

“We got off to a really good start, but by the end of the first quarter, we found a little bit of groove. Our defense was just all over the place, we really curtailed their scoring and they weren’t getting many shots in the basket,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said.

With a win like this, the Bulldogs hope to ride the high from this game going forward.

“I think it should give our kids some more confidence. We really got out of the gate slowly this season, got blown out our first game, and we have some high goals and expectations for this season so I think this put us back on track,” Land said.