Bulldog boys and girls drop games to Gothenburg

The Gering Bulldog Boys and girls traveled down to Hershey for the Hershey Holiday Tournament; unfortunately both teams dropped their opening games of the Tournament, the girls by a score of 45-34 against the Gothenburg Swedes, the Gering boys lost by a finals score of 60-57.
In the girl’s game, the Bulldogs were in a competitive 33 to 28 contest, but were severely stifled offensively scoring only six fourth quarter points.
Another major trouble of the Bulldog girls was foul trouble. Throughout the course of the game two Gering players picked up four fouls with three more picking up three fouls.
Coming off of the Christmas break, the Swedes and Bulldogs were almost even in the free throw battle with the Swedes shooting 12/20 from the line, and the Bulldogs shooting 11/20 at the free throw line.
Like the girls game, the Bulldog boys also played a close contest that they let slip away late.
“I thought we started the game well offensively and really we played well offensively until the fourth quarter defensively we didn’t quite play up to our standards in the first quarter. But in the second and third quarter we got locked in and really went after it, in the fourth quarter we turned the ball over too much,” Gering boys coach Kyle Cotton said.
Another key for the game for the Bulldogs were the turnovers committed.
“In the fourth quarter we turned the ball over too many times and it led to easy transition points for them and that was the main difference in our game, the turnovers,” Cotton said.
Although the team was coming off of a several day mandated break from play and practice, Coach Cotton did not believe that affected his teams play on the court.
“I don’t think the break affected us physically, more mentally than anything, having that time off. I don’t think having that time off physically it had any effect on us, we played pretty well offensively then it kind of snowballed and we couldn’t get it straightened out before it was too late,” Cotton said.
The Gering boys and girls will continue play in the Hershey Holiday Tournament Dec. 29; both will be playing Lawrence-Nelson in the consolation bracket.
Box score
Girls: Nickie Todd 11, Sydnee Winkler 10, Carleigh Pzanka 9, Jenna Davis 2, Savannah Baird.
Boys: Max Greely 24, Eli Marez 11, Jackson Howard 10, Uriah Ybarra 2, Tyler Garrett 2, Damien Billie, Kaden Bohnsack 1.
