Bulldog boys and girls drop games to Gothenburg

The Gering Bulldog Boys and girls traveled down to Hershey for the Hershey Holiday Tournament; unfortunately both teams dropped their opening games of the Tournament, the girls by a score of 45-34 against the Gothenburg Swedes, the Gering boys lost by a finals score of 60-57.

In the girl’s game, the Bulldogs were in a competitive 33 to 28 contest, but were severely stifled offensively scoring only six fourth quarter points.

Another major trouble of the Bulldog girls was foul trouble. Throughout the course of the game two Gering players picked up four fouls with three more picking up three fouls.

Coming off of the Christmas break, the Swedes and Bulldogs were almost even in the free throw battle with the Swedes shooting 12/20 from the line, and the Bulldogs shooting 11/20 at the free throw line.

Like the girls game, the Bulldog boys also played a close contest that they let slip away late.