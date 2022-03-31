 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bulldog girls defeated in Douglas

An interstate match had the Gering Bulldog soccer teams traveling to Wyoming to face the Douglas Bearcats. The Bulldog girls would come out of the game scoreless as they lost to the Bearcats 8-0.

With the Gering girls’ team heavily affected by a small roster size, the Bearcats and Bulldogs played a 9v9 match as Gering only had 11 girls that were able to play.

Even with the lack of scoring, the Bulldogs saw more offense in this game than in any of their first three games of the season so far.

“We did better today, even though we didn’t score because we were actually able to get big shots on goal and a corner kick, and that was our first time actually getting more offense,” Gering coach Natalie Prokop said. “We played more offense than we had all year, so that was a major plus.”

In the game, Douglas had 44 shots with 25 of them being on goal and eight of them going in. Gering goalie Aaraylyn Urwin had 17 saves in the contest.

“Our goalie (Urwin) had 17 saves and that was really awesome, especially since we were playing on turf and our girls aren’t used to playing on turf, so it was a real change for them,” Prokop said. “Douglas did have possession most of the time, but we were able to play a lot more offense today.”

Compared to previous games, the Bulldogs were able to succeed in more of the smaller aspects of the game and make progress in that regard.

“It was our wing who really succeeded. Our freshman Savannah Billie, was put at wing today and she really stepped up and was playing that position really well. She definitely helped us with our ball movement, so that helped quite a bit with getting into scoring position,” Prokop said. “Emily Bauer was our other midfield wing, and she helped get the ball down the field and get into scoring positon, we just weren’t able to finish anything.”

After their best game of the season, even with a loss, the Bulldogs have some things to look forward to in their upcoming games.

“The first thing that comes to mind is that we’re really excited that there will actually be a home game, because we’ve been away for our first four games so far. We’re still planning on playing 9v9 games,” Prokop said. “But our main goal is to continue to teach them, a third of our team has never played soccer before so our goal right now is teaching them fundamentals and how to love the game and love each other.”

The Bulldogs will be in action at Norfolk on Saturday before hosting their first game of the season against Newcastle, Wyoming on Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com

