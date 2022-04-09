Bulldog soccer falls on senior day

The Gering Bulldogs boys’ soccer team hosted the Lexington Minutemen on Saturday, falling 10-0.

“This game last year, and granted (Lexington) lost a lot of seniors last year, but we were already down 11-0 at halftime. Yes we did get mercy ruled but it almost went to the very end, so that’s progress and we held them 4-0 at halftime,” coach Chris Guadarrama said. “It’s just little things we still have to work on. A lot of Lexington’s attack has been outside so if we can contain the outside wings a little more, I think we have a chance to start getting more counter attacks to get more goals.”

It didn’t take long for the Minutemen to score as Diego Martinez scored the first goal of the game seconds in. Within the next few minutes, Lexington went up one more to put the score at 2-0.

Bulldog Hunter Bohl made a shot from the center line but was later called off, leaving the score 2-0.

“What they called was an indirect kick. When it is indirect, someone has to touch it from either team before it can go directly in the goal,” Guadarrama said. “If it was a direct kick, which it should’ve been since it was that far out, then it should’ve counted.”

There would be two penalty kicks for Lexington, one during the first half and one during the second.

The Bulldogs held the Minutemen to 4-0 at halftime. Lexington scored the next six goals to finish the game 10-0.

Prior to the game, the seniors were honored and even though this is only his second year coaching, Guadarrama said it’ll be difficult to see them go.

“This is my second year and the second year with them and to have them gone, they’re kind of the foundation that we started,” Guadarrama said. “It’s hard to see these kids go, especially in certain positions that will be hard to replace next year.”

Before their next game, the Bulldogs need to work on being more aggressive, setting the tone right away and if they can, start being more possessional.

“Positionally speaking, we need to be in our position. I think too many times we see a guy with the ball and a lot of guys will come from their position so you’ll have five guys on one ball while everybody else is open on their side,” Guadarrama said. “We need to have one or two guys pressuring the ball and being more aggressive. I think we give too many teams the respect they really haven’t earned yet from the get-go.”

Gering will host the Bulldogs from North Platte on April 19 at 4:45 p.m.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

