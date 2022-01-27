Bulldogs basketball beats Tigers

Following the conclusion of the girls game, the seniors on both Gering teams were honored.

“We celebrated Sydnee Winkler and Anaveah Rios as our two seniors this year and they both played a great game for us,” Land said. “Sydnee had a lot of free throws down the stretch to win the game for us. They mean a lot to our program, they’ve been here for quite a while and they’ve both come up in different ways. Overall, they mean a lot to us and we did a nice job with celebrating our seniors.”

For the boys, Tyler Garrett and Damion Billie were the two lone seniors for the Bulldogs.

“They’ve been awesome. Damion (Billie) has been here all three of my years, as a sophomore, he came in and Tyler (Garrett) moved in last year,” coach Kyle Cotton said. “They’ve been instrumental and kind of turning us around with their leadership, their hard work ethic and it’s awesome to see them out there contributing and us doing well now. I think we’re starting to turn the corner in the program so it’s nice and they’re a big part of it.”

The boys’ game started the same way the girls did, on a Gering run.