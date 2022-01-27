Bulldogs basketball beats Tigers

After the loss to Scottsbluff on Saturday, the Gering Bulldogs turned it all around as they hosted the Bayard Tigers on Thursday, winning 61-56 and 67-31 respectively.
“(The win) was huge. We talked about it, had a team meeting and I think our kids want to win and do the right things,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said. “We had a really solid week of practice after that last week.”
The girls were first in a match-up that started with Gering going on a 13-4 run and by the end of the first quarter, Gering lead 19-12
The second quarter saw the Tigers get into a rhythm, taking their first lead with 3:50 remaining in the half at 25-23.
That lead wouldn’t last long though as the Bulldogs would make a field goal to tie it at 25 apiece. The score would be tied again at 27-27 before Tiger Scarlett Norman made a free throw to put the score at 28-27.
Gering’s Carleigh Pszanka would get sent to the charity stripe seconds later, making 1-of-2 to tie it again at 28. This would be the last lead the Tigers would have.
Even though Bayard outscored Gering 16-11 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs would lead 30-28 at halftime. Land would tell his team during the break to be patient.
“I think we were being impatient. They stayed in the 1-3-1 most of the night and we just didn’t execute our offense well enough,” Land said. “We practiced a lot for the 2-3 zone, the odd man defense but overall, we were just impatient moving the ball side to side and I think once we (were patient), our big kids opened up. Carleigh (Pszanka) and Nickie (Todd) got some easier baskets once that happened.”
The second half would start off like the first half ended, both teams going back and forth. With 2:15 remaining in the third quarter, Bayard would get a 3-point play to bring them within one at 38-37.
The Bulldogs got six of the last eight points in the third to put them up 44-39 going into the final quarter.
No matter what Bayard tried to do, Gering would be right there with them. Both teams scored 17 in the quarter, with the Bulldogs getting the 61-56 win.
Gering was led by Pszanka with 19 points, followed by Todd with 15 and Sydnee Winkler with 11. Bayard had two in double figures, led by Lexi Fiscus with 22 and Norman with 13.
“We played a tough team tonight. We did some good things, just needed to come up with some more rebounds and steals,” Bayard coach Zach Nesbitt said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win, but they made free throws down the stretch.”
Following the conclusion of the girls game, the seniors on both Gering teams were honored.
“We celebrated Sydnee Winkler and Anaveah Rios as our two seniors this year and they both played a great game for us,” Land said. “Sydnee had a lot of free throws down the stretch to win the game for us. They mean a lot to our program, they’ve been here for quite a while and they’ve both come up in different ways. Overall, they mean a lot to us and we did a nice job with celebrating our seniors.”
For the boys, Tyler Garrett and Damion Billie were the two lone seniors for the Bulldogs.
“They’ve been awesome. Damion (Billie) has been here all three of my years, as a sophomore, he came in and Tyler (Garrett) moved in last year,” coach Kyle Cotton said. “They’ve been instrumental and kind of turning us around with their leadership, their hard work ethic and it’s awesome to see them out there contributing and us doing well now. I think we’re starting to turn the corner in the program so it’s nice and they’re a big part of it.”
The boys’ game started the same way the girls did, on a Gering run.
The Tigers struggled to get their shots to go in the basket while the Bulldogs were getting theirs to go down. Gering kept the pressure and by the end of the first quarter, they led Bayard 19-5.
The Bulldogs didn’t show any signs of slowing down as they would outscore the Tiger 18-10 in the second quarter with Gering’s Jackson Howard making a 3-pointer at the buzzer. At halftime, Gering led 37-15
The third quarter would be more of a back and forth frame with the two teams scoring after each other and by the end of the quarter, it was 50-25.
The Bulldogs would get the win 67-31 after scoring 17 in the final frame opposed to the Tigers 10.
“It’s a good win for us,” Cotton said. “I didn’t want to have any let downs and I thought we came out really well. We had great intensity, we focused and executed on offense so I’m really pleased with it.”
Tyler Garrett led the Bulldogs with 12 points as Max Greeley and Uriah Ybarra also scored in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively. Garret Hopkins was the only Tiger to score in double digits with 14 as Ben Sauer followed with eight.
Gering will host the Alliance Bulldogs on Friday and Land feels this team is an improved team from earlier in the year.
“Coach (Stephen) Crile’s got them playing hard, they’re going to play a whole bunch of man to man, they’re not turning the ball over as much on the presses anymore and they rebound and play physical,” Land said. “It is going to be a lot like this Bayard team that we played. We’ll have to get after it, get some rest and be ready to play again tomorrow night.”
Cotton says the team will need to play the same way they did against Bayard when they host Alliance.
“We just have to play with the same intensity, the same focus and just come out and execute on offense,” he said. “They’re going to come out and give us their best shot. I’m anticipating a competitive game so we’ve just got to play well.”
The Tigers will host the South Platte Blue Knights on Friday with the girls slated to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys following.
Girls Game
Bayard 12 16 11 17 - 56
Gering 19 11 14 17 - 61
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 22, Scarlett Norman 13, Joslyn Hopkins 8, Kierra Miller 7, Dani Harter 6.
GERING
Carleigh Pszanka 19, Nickie Todd 15, Sydnee Winkler 11, Anaveah Rios 8, McKenzie Todd 6, Neveah Hrasky 2.
Boys Game
Bayard 5 10 10 6 - 31
Gering 19 18 13 17 - 67
BAYARD
Garret Hopkins 14, Ben Sauer 7, Trent Marquez 4, Aron Flores 2, Karter Winter 2, Connor Cochran 2.
GERING
Tyler Garrett 12, Max Greeley 11, Uriah Ybarra 10, Jackson Howard 8, Damion Billie 6, Jacob VanAnne 6, Jordan Ochoa 6, Kaden Bohnsack 4, Saven Roberts 3, Mason Gaudreault 1.
