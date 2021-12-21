Bulldogs claim wins over Chase County

The victory kept Bridgeport unbeaten on the season with a 7-0 record. Chase County suffered just its second loss in dropping to 5-2.

Bridgeport trailed by as many as seven in the third quarter, but dug deep to put together a rally. The Bulldogs had to play the final three minutes of regulation and the overtime period without junior post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who fouled out. She still managed to lead the team in scoring in the game with 20 points.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl was next in line in the scoring column with 17 points. Liakos scored in double figures with 11 points.

Chase County’s Bryn McNair led all scorers in the contest with 29 points.

The Bridgeport boys claimed their second straight win by securing a 54-40 victory over Chase County. Bridgeport, which improved to 4-3 on the season, held a double-digit lead for much of the second half after holding a 25-17 advantage at halftime.

In a pair of games that were rescheduled because of weather, both Bridgeport teams also swept road wins in Hemingford on Monday.

The Bulldog girls cruised to a 68-18 win, while the Bridgeport boys used a big second half to earn a 64-40 victory over the Bobcats.