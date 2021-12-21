Bulldogs claim wins over Chase County

Bridgeport girls survive in overtime
IMPERIAL - The holiday break will be a little extra cheerful for the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams.
Both squads enter the moratorium fresh off a pair of road wins over Chase County on Tuesday night in Imperial.
Mackenzie Liakos sank four free throws in the final 25 seconds of overtime to help lift the Bridgeport girls to a thrilling 57-51 win over the Longhorns.
While Liakos was clutch at the free-throw line in the extra session, it was her heroics in the last few seconds of regulation that proved most pivotal. With the Bulldogs trailing by three in the waning stages of the fourth quarter, Liakos banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull Bridgeport into a 48-48 tie.
Bridgeport never trailed in the four-minute overtime period after Ellie Cline hit a bucket with 3:20 remaining. Chase County did manage to pull even, but Grace Dean’s free throw with just over two minutes to go gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl hit a key driving layup to give Bridgeport a three-point lead before Liakos cemented the win with her 4-for-4 shooting performance at the charity stripe.
The victory kept Bridgeport unbeaten on the season with a 7-0 record. Chase County suffered just its second loss in dropping to 5-2.
Bridgeport trailed by as many as seven in the third quarter, but dug deep to put together a rally. The Bulldogs had to play the final three minutes of regulation and the overtime period without junior post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who fouled out. She still managed to lead the team in scoring in the game with 20 points.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl was next in line in the scoring column with 17 points. Liakos scored in double figures with 11 points.
Chase County’s Bryn McNair led all scorers in the contest with 29 points.
The Bridgeport boys claimed their second straight win by securing a 54-40 victory over Chase County. Bridgeport, which improved to 4-3 on the season, held a double-digit lead for much of the second half after holding a 25-17 advantage at halftime.
In a pair of games that were rescheduled because of weather, both Bridgeport teams also swept road wins in Hemingford on Monday.
The Bulldog girls cruised to a 68-18 win, while the Bridgeport boys used a big second half to earn a 64-40 victory over the Bobcats.
Mason Nichols finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds against Hemingford. He also had a team-high four assists and totaled four steals.
Braxten Swires led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. He also tallied five steals to lead the way defensively.
Kason Loomis also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs as he finished with 14 points.
Bridgeport trailed the Bobcats 26-22 at the half, but outscored the hosts 42-14 in the final two quarters.
Both Bridgeport teams will return to action on Dec. 30 when the Bulldogs host North Platte St. Patrick’s.