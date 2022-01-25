Bulldogs down Trailblazers on senior night

In their final home dual of the year, the Gering Bulldogs downed the Torrington Trailblazers 69-6.

“We wrestled well; there are always things to fix. We outmanned them in some of the weights but I think we’ve been on a pretty good roll the last couple of weeks,” head coach Jarred Berger said. “We’ve just got minor things to tweak and fix before districts.”

Prior to the start of the dual, seniors AJ Stone, Carmelo Timblin, Jacob Awiszus, and Sam Rocheleau were honored as this was their last dual on the Gering mat.

“It’s been fun; they’ve been here since the beginning. Sam came out this year as a new wrestler, but he’s been a great addition to the team,” Berger said. “Jacob and AJ, those guys have just battled since they were freshmen, so it’s been fun to watch them grow and develop as wrestlers and Carmelo has always had the heart of a champion.”

The dual started with two forfeits from Torrington in 220 and 285 so Collin Schwartzkopf and Rocheleau got the wins and 12 points for Gering.

With this being Rocheleau’s first year wrestling, he enjoyed not only the atmosphere, but wrestling in duals as well.