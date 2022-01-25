Bulldogs down Trailblazers on senior night

In their final home dual of the year, the Gering Bulldogs downed the Torrington Trailblazers 69-6.
“We wrestled well; there are always things to fix. We outmanned them in some of the weights but I think we’ve been on a pretty good roll the last couple of weeks,” head coach Jarred Berger said. “We’ve just got minor things to tweak and fix before districts.”
Prior to the start of the dual, seniors AJ Stone, Carmelo Timblin, Jacob Awiszus, and Sam Rocheleau were honored as this was their last dual on the Gering mat.
“It’s been fun; they’ve been here since the beginning. Sam came out this year as a new wrestler, but he’s been a great addition to the team,” Berger said. “Jacob and AJ, those guys have just battled since they were freshmen, so it’s been fun to watch them grow and develop as wrestlers and Carmelo has always had the heart of a champion.”
The dual started with two forfeits from Torrington in 220 and 285 so Collin Schwartzkopf and Rocheleau got the wins and 12 points for Gering.
With this being Rocheleau’s first year wrestling, he enjoyed not only the atmosphere, but wrestling in duals as well.
“It was pretty fun. We didn’t have many but I like the atmosphere here. It’s something to experience that everyone should have. It’s like a once in a lifetime thing and it’s just different,” he said. “I liked it, I didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I did but I ended up liking it a lot and I’m going to miss it next year.”
The Bulldogs got the next 48 points from pins and for Stone, who pinned Trailblazer Logan Sandusky in the 138 weight class, wrestling on this mat for the last time brought back memories.
“You wrestle your entire life and this is the start of the end,” he said. “It’s kind of sad, you start to get memories back from when you were a little kid and it makes you tear up.”
Timblin was next in 160 and he had the only decision of the night, winning 10-3 to give Gering a 63-0 lead.
“It’s surreal. It’s just so hard to think of,” Timblin said. “I remember being a freshman or even in eighth grade just sitting in the stands watching them wrestle. It’s just crazy to me right now.”
Torrington would get its only six points on a pin by Matthew Hellus over David Campos. There would be a double forfeit in 182 before the final match-up of the night at 195.
Awiszus, who was originally slated to wrestle in 182, moved up a weight class to 195 to take on Sam Birdsall. Awiszus would get the pin in 1:48 and after the conclusion of the dual, didn’t know how to feel.
“I have no idea what to feel right now,” he said. “I feel sad, I feel happy that we had a performance like that as a team but it kind of sucks knowing that’s the last time I step on a Gering mat.”
The Bulldogs will head to Westminster, Colo. on Jan. 29 for the Westminster Invite. Before then, they will work on a few things that they need to improve upon.
“We get some moves and holds locked up but we’re just not securing it on top,” Berger said. “We’re riding on our knees, we need to stay on our toes, keep forward pressure. We’re still not moving great on our feet; we could have a little more level change motion. There’s a long list of things.”
Results
Gering 69, Torrington 6
106 - Ashton Dane, Gering, pinned Tyler Nicolay, Torrington, 1:02
113 - Isaiah Murillo, Gering, pinned Landon Emigh, Torrington, 4:20
120 - Jordan Shirley, Gering, pinned Barrett Eichenberger, Torrington, 5:04
126 - Jackson Harriger, Gering, pinned Reece Grubbs, Torrington, 2:47
132 - Raul Ayala, Gering, pinned Griffin Wolfe, Torrington, 4:53
138 - AJ Stone, Gering, pinned Logan Sandusky, Torrington, 3:03
145 - Brasen Hakert, Gering, pinned Kaden Romig, Torrington, 0:47
152 - Keenan Allen, Gering, pinned Brian Garcia, Torrington, 1:51
160 - Carmelo Timblin, Gering, dec. Bryce Hager, Torrington, 10-3
170 - Matthew Hellus, Torrington, pinned David Campos, Gering, 1:32
182 - Double Forfeit
195 - Jacob Awiszus, Gering, pinned Sam Birdsall, Torrington, 1:48
220 - Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, forfeit win
285 - Sam Rocheleau, Gering, forfeit win
