Bulldogs earn wins over Tigers

The Mitchell Tigers hosted the Gering Bulldogs on Thursday evening with the Gering girls defeating the Lady Tigers by a final score of 47-24 and the Bulldog boys downing Mitchell 66-47 following the girls game.

The girls game started the evening with the Bulldogs taking a commanding win over Mitchell.

“I think the biggest thing that went well was to come out with a lot of energy. Our defense was a lot better, I think we were covering the high post better than we did last weekend,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said. “We gave them very few looks early in the game, later in the half we fouled too much, but overall I was proud of our effort.”

The Bulldogs will hope to build off of the win to succeed against Chadron on Saturday.

“We will turn our attention to Chadron (Friday) at practice, we’ve already played them to an eight point game. They play a lot of 1-3-1 so we will work on that then we get Ogallala next Friday and we haven’t seen them yet, so we’ll have to get some film to see what they’re up to,” Land said.

For the Tiger girls, they still have yet to overcome their early season woes.

“We’re still a little bit tight, it's early in the season. We got some kids that are just nervous for some reason. We got to work through that and we got to make sure we get through the season with a little more confidence that we have right now,” Tiger girls coach Shawn Harvey said. “We got some young players that have more confidence than our older players, they just seem a little tight. I think with some more experience and games it will get a little bit better.”

The Tigers hope to turn it around when they host Hemingford on Saturday.

“We just have to be more physical, we have to make sure we box out, get on the boards and just play a little more relaxed and have more knowledge of what we're trying to run. I think on Saturday we’ll see more of that,” Harvey said.

The Gering boys also won in commanding fashion over the Tigers as well. A key part of the Bulldogs victory was the multitude of forced turnovers and good ball movement throughout the game.

“I think in the first half we really moved the ball well, we hit shots which is key, we got after them defensively,” Gering coach Rick Winkler said. “Then in the second half, I think we just settled from some 3’s too much and they weren’t falling. So we didn’t score as much as we wanted.”

The Gering boys went into halftime with a 50-23 lead, only scoring 16 more points the remainder of the game.

For the Tigers they weren’t executing in numerous areas and fell behind early.

“Gering is a very well coached team and they came out hot from the three point line,” Mitchell coach Marty Gillen said. “Our goal was to run them off the three point line and have our help side there, but we weren’t closing out and forcing them to drive and we were giving them a lot of open looks.”

Under Winkler’s leadership, the Bulldogs hope to establish their identity for the season.

“We really want to get after people on defense, whether it’s man or zone, just put some pressure. We didn’t really press that much, but offensively we want to move and push the ball,” Winkler said. “I don’t mind shooting 3-pointers but when they’re not falling we have to pass the ball and attack the basket.”

The Tigers will hope to bounce back against Hemingford as well.

“Our execution has to be better on the offensive end, and that is a coaching thing, so even tonight, that’s not on the boys. That’s something I’ve got to iron out for them,” Gillen said. “When they play that hard I gotta do my job to get them in the win column, but against Hemingford, we need to execute our offense and have good help defense. We have to make a stop before we worry about offense.”

Both teams will be back in action Saturday Dec. 10 with Mitchell hosting the Hemingford Bobcats, and Gering traveling to Chadron to take on the Cardinals.