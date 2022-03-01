Bulldogs end season in Norris

The Gering Bulldogs, who entered the Class B-5 District Final as the 12th seed, traveled to Norris on Tuesday to take on the 5th seeded Titans.

It was a tale of two halves for the Bulldogs as Norris heads to state with the 57-35 win. The loss gives Gering a 12-12 record for the season.

“It was one of the tougher seasons I’ve been through as a head coach. We never could have all of our players together. We had sprained ankle after sprained ankle. I think coach (Randy) Plummer and I were taping eight different girls out of the 12 on the team toward the end of the season,” head coach Steve Land said. “We kind of limped to the finish line, and we were just short of bodies at the end. I’m proud of our girls; they battled, worked their butts off tonight and they represented Western Nebraska I thought very well.”

The Titans scored the first five points of the game but from there, the first half was a back and forth affair.

Gering got its first points of the game on a Neveah Hrasky basket from the free-throw line with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

Norris led 8-2 before Gering went on a 7-0 run to take a 9-8 lead midway through the frame.

At the end of the first, the Titans led the Bulldogs 16-13.

The second quarter began with a turnover from both teams as Sydnee Winkler would get the first five points of the frame to take the lead back at 18-16 with 6:40 left in the half.

Each team would take the lead back multiple times after ties at 18 and 22 before Norris would take the lead for the final time at 24-22.

At halftime, Norris led 33-25.

The second half went the opposite direction for the Bulldogs as the Titans were able to pull away.

The third frame saw Gering commit seven turnovers, five of which were at the start of the quarter.

“We just didn’t come out strong and we didn’t execute offensively, and I think our energy level was far too low,” Land said. “We just didn’t get out and defend hard enough, and then once they got a 14-point lead, they started to stall the game. We had to chase people around and try to steal, trap and it just takes a lot of energy to do that. We had a really short bench tonight.”

Norris finished the quarter on a 9-0 to take a 50-30 lead going into the final frame.

Both teams scored under 10 points in the final quarter as the Bulldogs were outscored 7-5, putting the final score at 57-35 to send Norris to state.

“They threw a lot of defenses at us; they ran all kinds of stuff. They run a 3-2 zone, a 1-3-1 zone, they run man, they run a 2-3 zone and then they had about four different presses,” Land said. “They really keep you off-balance, and they’re solid. They ran 10 players at us all game, and I think their goal was to wear us down.”

Hrasky led the Bulldogs with 10 points and was followed by Winkler and Nickie Todd with eight apiece. The Titans had two in double figures led by Sydney Jelenick and Delaney White with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

“We had Sydnee Winkler, (who) gave us everything she had; she’s a warrior. I’m going to miss her,” Land said. “She came to play hard, and they tried to pinch her and double her at times. She was our leading scorer so they had a good defensive plan for her.”

Gering 13 12 5 5 - 35

Norris 16 17 17 7 - 57

GERING

Neveah Hrasky 10, Sydnee Winkler 8, Nickie Todd 8, Carleigh Pszanka 7, MaKenzie Todd 2.

NORRIS

Sydney Jelenick 17, Delaney White 12, Anistyn Rice 6, Sage Burbach 6, Ella Waters 5, Sophia Talero 3, Grayson Piening 3, Gracie Kircher 3, Grace Kohler 2.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

