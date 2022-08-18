Bulldogs set to face No. 1 Irish in opener, Bridgeport eager for first 8-man game

BRIDGEPORT - Two tradition-rich football programs will collide for the first time at the 8-man level when Bridgeport hosts North Platte St. Patrick’s in both teams’ season opener on Friday night in Bridgeport.

The Bulldogs, who are expected to move back to the 11-man level in 2024, will be challenged right out of the gate as the Irish hold the No. 1 spot in Class D-1’s preseason ratings by the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal-Star. St. Pat’s returns 16 starters from last year’s 8-2 playoff team.

Following a couple weeks of promising practices, Bridgeport is eager to kick off the season with high hopes of improving on last year’s 2-7 campaign.

“We’re excited for the season,” said fourth-year Bridgeport head coach Jeremy Reimers. “We feel we’re in a good place with practice and how everything’s gone. We’re looking forward to this first-week game and to getting things going.”

The Bulldogs return eight players who started on both offense and defense last season. In addition, Bridgeport was bolstered by the transfer of a pair of Leyton players.

One of those transfers, junior Peyton Abbott, will be the Bulldogs’ new starting quarterback. Abbott rushed for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns last year at Leyton. He also completed 10 of 16 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns as the team’s backup signal caller.

“Peyton Abbott has taken the reins and he’s going to be a phenomenal player for us,” Reimers said of the junior quarterback.

Bridgeport’s top running back from a year ago returns for his senior season. Kason Loomis rushed for 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns last year as a junior. He averaged 111.1 yards per game.

“He rushed for 1,000 yards last year with most of those yards coming in the last four games of the season,” Reimers said of Loomis. “He was always a big-time player on defense, but really broke out on offense at the end of the season last year.”

Loomis, Abbott, and returning back Parker Farrenkopf will run behind a big and physical offensive line led by 6-foot-5, 280-pound junior Nolan Deblois. DeBlois will be joined up front by the Bulldogs’ other Leyton transfer Logan Bartling. Bartling (6-5, 250) was a three-year starter for the Warriors. Curtis Jackson (5-11, 180) also is a returning starter on the line as a senior.

That experienced group, along with a number of other promising players, will give the Bulldogs depth on the line of scrimmage.

“We expect to be able to run the ball every year,” Reimers said. “If we can be aggressive up front, we expect to be successful.”

Bridgeport also receives returning starting experience from Chase McGrath, Kolby Lussetto, Chance Heine, and Zeth Douglas.

The recent series between the Bulldogs and Irish has been one-sided. St. Pat’s has won the matchup in each of the last 10 years, including 57-15 last season in North Platte. In their last visit to Bridgeport, however, the Irish escaped with a 17-14 win in 2020.

With this year’s contest being the first at the 8-man level for both teams, a few growing pains could be experienced. However, Reimers is prepared for an extremely difficult challenge from Kevin Dodson’s squad.

“Some of that might show up in this first game, but they have one of the best coaching staffs in the state and they’ll be ready,” Reimers said. “The field width has been the biggest change, but a lot of our offense and defense translates really well.”

Friday’s contest is set to kick off at 6 p.m.