Bulldogs sink Sailors in C2-11 semifinals Bridgeport, girls to face Perkins County in final

Much like the first semifinal, the second got off to a similar start. After Kimball took a quick 3-0 lead on Payton Wise’s 3-pointer, Perkins County ran off 16 straight points to build a 16-3 lead in the first quarter.

The Longhorns stayed within striking distance down just nine after the opening period, but the Plainsmen increased their advantage into double figures in the second quarter to take a 29-15 lead at halftime.

Perkins County’s advantage grew to 20 at the end of three quarters.

Three Plainsmen scored in double figures. Libby Cole led the way with 14 points, Kailee Potts followed with 13, and Hallie Fisher finished with 12.

Kimball, which finished its season at 7-15, was led offensively by Chantel Malson with 13 points. Kaitlin Heeg joined her in the double-figure scoring column with 11 points. Amy Birkhofer followed with nine and Wise finished with six. All five Longhorn scorers are seniors for second-year Kimball head coach Jaclyn Burks.

Thursday’s C2-11 final will be the second meeting of the season between the Bulldogs and Plainsmen. Bridgeport beat Perkins County 78-34 way back on Dec. 3.