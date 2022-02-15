Bulldogs sink Sailors in C2-11 semifinals Bridgeport, girls to face Perkins County in final

BRIDGEPORT - There were no surprises in the semifinals of the Class C-2, Sub-district 11 Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at Bridgeport High School.
Top-seeded Bridgeport and second-seeded Perkins County both cruised to double-digit wins to advance into the championship game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
In the opening semifinal, Bridgeport received 23 points from Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and 21 from Olivia Loomis-Goltl in a 69-38 blowout of Sutherland. The Bulldogs opened the contest on a 14-2 run and never looked back, improving to 22-1 on the season.
Leading 18-9 early in the second quarter following a 3-pointer from Sutherland’s Mataya Roberts, Bridgeport put together a 17-0 run to bust things wide open. Five different players scored during the surge that gave the Bulldogs a 35-9 advantage.
Bridgeport’s lead grew to as many as 36 in the second half.
Finishing behind the Loomis-Goltl sisters in the scoring column for the Bulldogs were Brooklyn Mohrman and Ellie Cline with seven points each.
The Bulldogs shot well at the free-throw line, converting 19-of-24 opportunities overall. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished 9-for-10.
Sutherland was led offensively by Story Rasby with 10 points.
Much like the first semifinal, the second got off to a similar start. After Kimball took a quick 3-0 lead on Payton Wise’s 3-pointer, Perkins County ran off 16 straight points to build a 16-3 lead in the first quarter.
The Longhorns stayed within striking distance down just nine after the opening period, but the Plainsmen increased their advantage into double figures in the second quarter to take a 29-15 lead at halftime.
Perkins County’s advantage grew to 20 at the end of three quarters.
Three Plainsmen scored in double figures. Libby Cole led the way with 14 points, Kailee Potts followed with 13, and Hallie Fisher finished with 12.
Kimball, which finished its season at 7-15, was led offensively by Chantel Malson with 13 points. Kaitlin Heeg joined her in the double-figure scoring column with 11 points. Amy Birkhofer followed with nine and Wise finished with six. All five Longhorn scorers are seniors for second-year Kimball head coach Jaclyn Burks.
Thursday’s C2-11 final will be the second meeting of the season between the Bulldogs and Plainsmen. Bridgeport beat Perkins County 78-34 way back on Dec. 3.
The Bulldogs are seeking a third straight sub-district championship.
Sutherland (6-14) 4 10 12 12 - 38
Bridgeport (22-1) 14 23 15 17 - 69
SUTHERLAND
Story Rasby 10, Ashtyn Gunderson 6, Cydnie Wilson 5, Faith Stewart 5, Mataya Roberts 3, Montana Saylor 5, McKenna Bliss 2, Sidney Morgan 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 23, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 21, Brooklyn Mohrman 7, Ellie Cline 7, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 4, Alexis Hill 5, Grace Dean 2.
Kimball (7-15) 7 8 10 14 - 39
Perkins County (10-11) 16 13 18 8 - 55
KIMBALL
Chantel Malson 13, Kaitlin Heeg 11, Amy Birkhofer 9, Payton Wise 6.
PERKINS COUNTY
Libby Cole 14, Kailee Potts 13, Hallie Fisher 12, Meredith Gloy 7, Meghan Bishop 3, Autumn Anderson 3, Maggie Fisher 3.