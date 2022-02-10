Bulldogs split games with McCook

After making the trip to McCook, the Gering Bulldogs played two close games against the McCook Bison with the Gering girls wining 50-45 and the boys losing 68-56.

The girls’ game was a back and forth matchup with neither team leading by more than six points throughout the course of the game. The Bulldogs managed to outscore the Bison in all quarters except the second, getting outscored 9-3.

“It was a really exciting back and forth game, neither team got that big of a lead,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said. “We didn’t play very well in the second quarter as we only had three points and they led at halftime. Overall, the first half was frustrating.”

Although Gering had a rough outing in the first half, they managed to reel the Bison in to finish the game strong.

“We came out and changed things around in the second half and hit them with defenses that we haven’t used this year. They struggled to attack it and it was back and forth down the stretch,” Land said.

In this game and throughout all of their games thus far, the Gering girls have put a major emphasis on their defensive prowess.