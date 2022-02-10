Bulldogs split games with McCook

After making the trip to McCook, the Gering Bulldogs played two close games against the McCook Bison with the Gering girls wining 50-45 and the boys losing 68-56.
The girls’ game was a back and forth matchup with neither team leading by more than six points throughout the course of the game. The Bulldogs managed to outscore the Bison in all quarters except the second, getting outscored 9-3.
“It was a really exciting back and forth game, neither team got that big of a lead,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said. “We didn’t play very well in the second quarter as we only had three points and they led at halftime. Overall, the first half was frustrating.”
Although Gering had a rough outing in the first half, they managed to reel the Bison in to finish the game strong.
“We came out and changed things around in the second half and hit them with defenses that we haven’t used this year. They struggled to attack it and it was back and forth down the stretch,” Land said.
In this game and throughout all of their games thus far, the Gering girls have put a major emphasis on their defensive prowess.
“Creating turnovers is really something we put an emphasis on, Nickie Todd and Carleigh Pszanka had some blocked shots. At times McCook was a little quicker than us and grabbed a couple rebounds that we should have gotten, but overall, we did enough disrupting them inside to win,” Land said.
With this win, the Bulldogs move to 5-6 since the start of 2022 and look to turnaround wall since they play the North Platte Bulldogs Feb. 11.
“North Platte is a quality ball club. They’re coached really well and they play a Class A schedule so they’re really tough, physically and mentally,” Land said. “It’s going to take a great effort from our kids to get another win tomorrow night.”
The girls were led on the night in scoring by Sydnee Winkler with 19 points followed by Todd with 13.
Although the boys weren’t able to come away with a win, it was a close game as well with the lead staying within 10 points for the majority of the game.
“We didn’t get back in transition well on a few crucial plays and that let them get some easy baskets,” boys’ coach Kyle Cotton said. “We also left shooters open in crucial moments, that really was the difference. They made their three pointers at key moments and ours didn’t go down and that was really the difference.”
Although the Bulldogs were unable to win the game against the Bison, they were able to see some of the positives coming out of the game.
“We did a decent job for the most part defensively, they just made a lot of shots on us and we weren’t able to get ours to fall,” Cotton said. “They shot 26 free throws, we fouled too much and were able to put some distance between us and we couldn’t catch up.”
The Bulldog boys are hoping to put this loss behind them quickly to prepare for their turnaround matchup with the North Platte Bulldogs.
“It will be a completely different type of game because North Platte plays a different style of basketball. North Platte plays a style close to us as they go with the flow,” Cotton said. “It is going to be a really tough game, we’re going to have to play really well if were expecting to win and were looking forward to that challenge.”
The boys will also play North Platte Feb. 11; the boys had three players in double figures with Uriah Ybarra leading the boys with 24 points, followed by Jacob VanAnne with 13 and Kaden Bohnsack with 11.
Girls’ game
McCook 14 9 6 16 - 45
Gering 17 3 11 19 - 50
MCCOOK
Sierra Kotschwar 17, Shawna Wilkinson 13, Peyton Doucet 10, Brooklyn Gillen 4, Emma Dutton 1.
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 19, Nickie Todd 13, Mckenzie Todd 7, Carleigh Pszanka 6, Nevaeh Hrasky 5.
Boys’ game
Gering 10 17 14 15 - 56
McCook 14 13 24 17 - 68
GERING
Uriah Ybarra 24, Jacob VanAnne 12, Kaden Bohnsack 11, Max Greeley 5, Jackson Howard 2, Saven Roberts 2.
MCCOOK
Evan Humphrey 17, Josh Hegwood 12, Adam Dugger 8, Jacob Gomez-Wilson 8, Cole Cappel 7, Brendan Gillen 6, Cameron Werkmeister 6, Mitchel Cole 2, Lucas Gomez-Wilson 2.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.