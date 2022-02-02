Bulldogs taking aim at 4-peat

BRIDGEPORT - While a number of challengers are poised to make a run at this year’s Western Trails Conference Boys Basketball Tournament title, the three-time defending champion Bridgeport Bulldogs aren’t ready to give up the crown just yet.
Despite a slow start to the season, the Bulldogs (11-7) have rounded into form at just the right time in pursuit of a rare 4-peat and a strong finish to regular-season play over the next three weeks.
“We’re heading in the right direction,” said Bridgeport second-year head coach Sean Sterkel. “We’ve been flying around and using our speed and quickness to make up for a lack of height. We just have to keep getting better as we go.”
Bridgeport enters this week’s WTC tournament as the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Morrill in a first-round game on Thursday at 7 p.m. Thursday’s other opening-round games include second-seeded Bayard hosting seventh-seeded Kimball and fourth-seeded Mitchell hosting fifth-seeded Hemingford. Those two contests will tip at 6:30 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville is the top seed with a record of 15-2. The Mustangs await the Mitchell-Hemingford winner in the semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. The Bridgeport-Morrill and Bayard-Kimball winners will meet in the other semifinal at 6:30.
After earning a second-place finish at the South Platte Valley Association Tournament just over a week ago, Bridgeport is seeking a deep run in another conference tourney that the Bulldogs initially won when the event first began in 1990. Since then, Bridgeport has piled up eight first-place finishes in the tournament, which is second to Kimball’s 12. The Bulldogs and Gordon-Rushville have combined to win the last seven titles in a row.
Since losing to state-rated North Platte St. Patrick’s in the SPVA final, Bridgeport has won back-to-back games entering this week’s play. The Bulldogs blew past Hershey by 37 and then posted a 10-point road win over Bayard in their last outing.
“It’s taken this team a while to understand what we’ve wanted from them, but we’re having better practices now,” Sterkel said. “Consistent practice habits translate to good performances on the court.”
Thursday’s matchup against Morrill will be the first meeting of the season between the Bulldogs and Lions. Morrill enters the tournament with a 10-6 record.
“We haven’t played Morrill this year, but I know they will be a well-coached team coming in here,” Sterkel said. “Terry Lofink does a great job with them, so we’ll need to play at a high level.”
Bridgeport is the defending champion in the girls division of this week’s tournament. The Bulldogs, who are 17-1 on the season, are the No. 1 seed and heavy favorites to repeat.
Thursday’s first-round games include fourth-seeded Mitchell hosting fifth-seeded Hemingford (5 p.m.), second-seeded Bayard hosting seventh-seeded Morrill (5 p.m.), and third-seeded Gordon-Rushville hosting sixth-seeded Kimball (6 p.m.).
Bridgeport awaits the Mitchell-Hemingford winner in Friday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. at WNCC. The second semifinal will be played Friday at 3:45 p.m.
The semifinal winners will play for the title on Saturday evening at 5:30, while the consolation game will be held Saturday afternoon at 2.