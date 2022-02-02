Bulldogs taking aim at 4-peat

After earning a second-place finish at the South Platte Valley Association Tournament just over a week ago, Bridgeport is seeking a deep run in another conference tourney that the Bulldogs initially won when the event first began in 1990. Since then, Bridgeport has piled up eight first-place finishes in the tournament, which is second to Kimball’s 12. The Bulldogs and Gordon-Rushville have combined to win the last seven titles in a row.

Since losing to state-rated North Platte St. Patrick’s in the SPVA final, Bridgeport has won back-to-back games entering this week’s play. The Bulldogs blew past Hershey by 37 and then posted a 10-point road win over Bayard in their last outing.

“It’s taken this team a while to understand what we’ve wanted from them, but we’re having better practices now,” Sterkel said. “Consistent practice habits translate to good performances on the court.”

Thursday’s matchup against Morrill will be the first meeting of the season between the Bulldogs and Lions. Morrill enters the tournament with a 10-6 record.