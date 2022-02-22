Bulldogs, Tigers advance to C2-12 final

BRIDGEPORT - The championship of the Class C-2, Sub-district 12 Boys Basketball Tournament will be decided by Morrill County neighbors Bridgeport and Bayard after both teams registered semifinal wins on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport.

Top-seeded Bridgeport, which is seeking a fifth straight C2-12 title, pulled away from a pesky Chase County squad 58-49.

In the nightcap, Bayard rallied for a dramatic 53-51 victory over Perkins County after Ben Sauer sank a pair of free throws with just 14 seconds remaining in regulation. The Plainsmen had two cracks at a tie or win, but a 3-pointer sailed off the mark before a point-blank attempt missed as time expired.

Bridgeport (15-10) and Bayard (16-9) will play for the championship on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to a district final.

After cruising past Chase County during the regular season, Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel expected a much-tougher challenge against the Longhorns in the postseason. He was right.

“In the postseason, it becomes a half-court game,” Sterkel said. “Everyone knows everyone’s sets and personnel, so it comes down to turnovers and rebounding the basketball. If you can do those things, you’re probably in a good spot to win games and keep playing.”

Kolby Lussetto scored 11 points with a trio of 3-pointers to push Bridgeport into a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Chase County then went on a 10-3 run to open the second period to surge into a 22-19 lead with three and a half minutes before intermission. Five straight points from Kade Anderson capped the spurt.

The Bulldogs went back in front 25-24 at halftime after Mason Nichols hit back-to-back buckets and Logan Metz drained a shot just before the buzzer.

Bridgeport’s defense limited the Longhorns to just five points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs increased their advantage to 37-29 going into the final quarter of play.

A 13-0 run in the fourth period pushed Bridgeport’s advantage to as many as 17 with just over three minutes to go. Treys from Braxten Swires and Holden Shultz sparked the pivotal surge. Defensively, the Bulldogs held Chase County scoreless for over a three-minute stretch in the frame.

“We got the ball moving around better and we didn’t turn it over until the end there where we had a few silly turnovers when we were up double digits,” Sterkel said. “In the first half they made us pay for being late on our defensive rotations, but in the second half we did a better job making those shots more difficult for them.”

Three Bridgeport players scored in double figures. Swires led the way with 15 points, Lussetto followed with 14, and Nichols finished with 12. Kason Loomis added eight points.

Chase County’s Anderson led all scorers in the contest with 23 points.

In the second semifinal, Bayard surged into a 10-point lead in the second quarter before settling for a 26-23 halftime advantage.

Perkins County used an 11-2 run to start the third quarter to grab a 34-28 lead. The Plainsmen held a 39-32 lead after three quarters of play.

Perkins County managed to increase its lead to as many as nine with five minutes to go, but the Tigers didn’t roll over. Bayard rallied to pull even on a pair of free throws from Trent Marquez with 33 seconds left before Sauer’s game winners in the clutch sealed the deal.

Marquez led the Tigers offensively with 20 points. Sauer also finished in double figures as he scored 14.

Hunter Garner and Hayden Foster both had 13 points to lead Perkins County.

Bridgeport won both regular-season matchups against Bayard. The Bulldogs prevailed 58-48 on Jan. 29 in Bayard and won 75-53 on Feb. 4 in the semifinals of the Western Trails Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff.

Chase County (10-16) 12 12 5 20 - 49

Bridgeport (15-10) 16 9 12 21 - 58

CHASE COUNTY

Kade Anderson 23, Ryan Bernhardt 8, Keenan Cole 6, Nickolas Rau 6, Tyson Lempke 4, Camron Lempke 2.

BRIDGEPORT

Braxten Swires 15, Kolby Lussetto 14, Mason Nichols 12, Kason Loomis 8, Holden Shultz 5, Logan Metz 2, Evan Hill 1.

Perkins County (14-9) 10 13 16 12 - 51

Bayard (16-9) 14 12 6 21 - 53

PERKINS COUNTY

Hunter Garner 13, Hayden Foster 13, Blake Garner 9, Triston Hite 6, Ryder Potts 6, Jeb Kohl 2, Casey Hanson 2.

BAYARD

Trent Marquez 20, Ben Sauer 14, Trystan Muhr 6, Garret Hopkins 6, Aron Flores 3, Karter Winter 2, Ashton Mancias 2.