Bulldogs to play for SPVA titles

NORTH PLATTE - The Bridgeport High School boys and girls basketball teams will both play for South Platte Valley Association Tournament championships after posting impressive wins in the semifinal round in North Platte.
Sophomore Kolby Lussetto scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Bulldog boys to a 69-55 win over Perkins County on Friday night. Lussetto sank eight 3-pointers. As a team, Bridgeport finished with 11 treys. The Bulldogs will face North Platte St. Patrick’s in Saturday’s final at 6:30 p.m.
The victory helped Bridgeport avenge a 10-point loss to the Plainsmen in the season opener. In the rematch, the Bulldogs never trailed after leading 12-5 at the end of the opening quarter.
Lussetto began heating up in the first half. He hit six 3-pointers in the half to help the Bulldogs stake a 35-27 lead at halftime.
Bridgeport didn’t cool off much in the second half. After Perkins County closed to as few as three with six minutes left in the third quarter, Braxten Swires canned a 3-pointer. Lussetto hit his seventh trey in the closing seconds of the frame to give Bridgeport a 53-42 advantage.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to as many as 14 in the fourth quarter and were never threatened. With the win, Bridgeport improved to 9-6 on the season.
Lussetto was one of four Bulldogs to score in double figures. Kason Loomis finished with 14 points, while Swires and Mason Nichols both added 10.
The Bridgeport girls will be seeking their second straight SPVA tourney title when they face North Platte St. Patrick’s in Saturday’s title tilt at 5 p.m. Bridgeport cruised to a 70-45 win over Hershey in Thursday’s semifinals.
Brooklyn Mohrman scored 24 points with six 3-pointers to lead the Bulldogs offensively. Olivia Loomis-Goltl finished right behind with 23 points and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl had 13.
Bridgeport controlled the Panthers from the start. After leading 17-9 at the end of the opening quarter, the Bulldogs extended their advantage to 41-17 at halftime. Bridgeport pushed the lead to 39 after three quarters.
The Bulldog girls, who improved to 13-1, will be playing in their third straight SPVA tourney final.
Boys
Bridgeport (9-6) 12 23 20 16 - 69
Perkins County (10-4) 5 22 15 13 - 55
BRIDGEPORT
Kolby Lussetto 30, Kason Loomis 14, Braxten Swires 10, Mason Nichols 10, Holden Shultz 3, Evan Hill 2.
Girls
Hershey (12-4) 9 8 11 17 - 45
Bridgeport (13-1) 17 24 26 3 - 70
HERSHEY
Shayda Vaughn 15, Alex Beveridge 11, Abby Hassett 7, Brandy Bode 5, Michalee Brownawell 4, Kayla Mcneel 3.
BRIDGEPORT
Brooklyn Mohrman 24, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 23, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 13, Grace Dean 4, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 3, Mackenzie Liakos 3.