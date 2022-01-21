Bulldogs to play for SPVA titles

NORTH PLATTE - The Bridgeport High School boys and girls basketball teams will both play for South Platte Valley Association Tournament championships after posting impressive wins in the semifinal round in North Platte.

Sophomore Kolby Lussetto scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Bulldog boys to a 69-55 win over Perkins County on Friday night. Lussetto sank eight 3-pointers. As a team, Bridgeport finished with 11 treys. The Bulldogs will face North Platte St. Patrick’s in Saturday’s final at 6:30 p.m.

The victory helped Bridgeport avenge a 10-point loss to the Plainsmen in the season opener. In the rematch, the Bulldogs never trailed after leading 12-5 at the end of the opening quarter.

Lussetto began heating up in the first half. He hit six 3-pointers in the half to help the Bulldogs stake a 35-27 lead at halftime.

Bridgeport didn’t cool off much in the second half. After Perkins County closed to as few as three with six minutes left in the third quarter, Braxten Swires canned a 3-pointer. Lussetto hit his seventh trey in the closing seconds of the frame to give Bridgeport a 53-42 advantage.