Bulldogs volleyball drops final home match to Red Raiders

In its final home match of the regular season, the Gering Bulldogs were downed in three sets by the visiting Sidney Red Raiders 16-25, 26-28, and 18-25.

Sidney’s Emilee Wieser couldn’t play in this match due to an injury that was sustained on Monday, so the Red Raiders had to sub in a player last minute.

“We had an injury last night so we had to put (Payton Schrotberger) in on short notice and so I think just adjusting to that different player was a little adjustment for them,” head coach Julie Smith said. “We talked to them about controlling what we can control. We’ve got to do our job on our 30 by 30 square, and they just regrouped and had grit tonight.”

Schrotberger is Sidney’s go-to if they ever need a substitute at the last minute.

“She’s been our go-to as far as if we ever need a sub,” Smith said. “She just pops in wherever and so she just jumped in and did really well for us tonight.”

The first set saw the teams going point for point with ties at 14 and 15 before Sidney ran away with it. The Red Raiders went on a 10-2 run to finish out the set.

Between the first two sets, Gering Coach Amanda Cochran told her team to just stay really aggressive and stay at the net.