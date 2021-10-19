Bulldogs volleyball drops final home match to Red Raiders

In its final home match of the regular season, the Gering Bulldogs were downed in three sets by the visiting Sidney Red Raiders 16-25, 26-28, and 18-25.
Sidney’s Emilee Wieser couldn’t play in this match due to an injury that was sustained on Monday, so the Red Raiders had to sub in a player last minute.
“We had an injury last night so we had to put (Payton Schrotberger) in on short notice and so I think just adjusting to that different player was a little adjustment for them,” head coach Julie Smith said. “We talked to them about controlling what we can control. We’ve got to do our job on our 30 by 30 square, and they just regrouped and had grit tonight.”
Schrotberger is Sidney’s go-to if they ever need a substitute at the last minute.
“She’s been our go-to as far as if we ever need a sub,” Smith said. “She just pops in wherever and so she just jumped in and did really well for us tonight.”
The first set saw the teams going point for point with ties at 14 and 15 before Sidney ran away with it. The Red Raiders went on a 10-2 run to finish out the set.
Between the first two sets, Gering Coach Amanda Cochran told her team to just stay really aggressive and stay at the net.
Gering wanted to come out strong for the next set and did just that, going on a 5-1 run to start before going up 13-4.
Sidney would go on a 3-0 run to cut the Bulldog lead 13-7, ultimately causing Cochran to call a timeout.
The timeout wouldn’t stop the Red Raider momentum as they would get within three. Points later, the Bulldog lead at the start wouldn’t matter as Sidney got within two points, with Gering leading 23-21.
From there, the two teams went back and forth with ties at 24, 25 and 26. Sidney came back from that deficit at the start to win 28-26.
During the second set, the Bulldogs got inside their own heads and allowed the Red Raiders to close the lead.
“That second set was brutal,” Cochran said. “We let them run and we had to get that stop. That was a big conversation on our bench was just getting that run stopped.”
Set three would start the same as the first, a hot start by Sidney. The Red Raiders went out to a 5-1 lead but the Bulldogs weren’t going down without a fight.
Gering would get within one and tie Sidney multiple times at 8, 13, 14, 15, and 16 before Sidney went on a 9-2 run to finish the match and win the set 25-18.
The 16-13 Red Raiders have had their ups and downs and went on a four-game losing streak twice during the season.
“It’s been a definite climb, which is good. So, lots of things that we’ve just had to work on. And, we’ve told the girls to trust the process, control what we can control and give their best effort every time,” Smith said.
Sydnee Winkler is the only senior on the Bulldogs roster, so this was her final time playing a volleyball match at home.
“We’re thankful for her four years of play, and she just gets out and gets after it,” Cochran said. “She’s super aggressive and doesn’t let a ball drop. The last home game is hard; it’s hard to walk out of that gym the last time, and so I’m sure there’s a lot of emotions going on right now.”
Sidney has three seniors who are playing their final week of their high school volleyball careers.
“This group of seniors, they’ve really just stepped in and none of them were full rotation players last year,” Smith said. “They’ve really come in and done a nice job just being good leaders, being positive, having high expectations of their teammates and stuff like that. They’ve worked hard and developed and grown this season.”
Both teams will finish out the regular season this week as Gering travels to Bridgeport on Friday and Sidney will take part in the Pilford Invite at Alliance on Saturday.
With two days before its next match, Gering will have plenty to work on in preparation for the match against Bridgeport and the upcoming sub-districts.
“We just need to focus on staying aggressive, working on getting to every ball, getting our feet there,” Cochran said. “We also need to work on aggressiveness defensively and offensively.”
Before their next match, the Red Raiders will need to continue working on what they have been throughout the season.
“I think we just really need to maintain that focus and control what we can control because sometimes we get rallies and get caught up in everything else that’s going on,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to go back to basics and just stay on our side.”
The sub-district tournament will begin on Oct. 26 in a location that hasn’t been decided yet.
