Bulldogs win triangular, Bearcats split

By the end of the night, it was a packed house as rivals Gering and Scottsbluff would get their turn to face each other.

The dual between the two went back and forth. The first three matchups saw Gering’s AJ Stone get the pin over Milo Cervantes, Bearcat Mason Wagner down Brasen Hakert in a 5-4 decision before Bulldog Keenan Allen pinned Karsen Leonard.

Scottsbluff would get the next 10 points in a major decision by Jayce Wilkinson over Carmelo Timblin and a pin by Frankie Trevino over David Campos.

The next 18 points went to Gering. The first six was on a pin in the 182 weight class as Awiszus was able to pin Josiah Mobley in 5:22. Taydon Gorsuch won on a 8-5 decision over Sebastien Boyle, Collin Schwartzkopf pinned Trey May in 4:12 and Sam Rocheleau won in a 6-5 decision over Chance Symons.

Down 30-13 and only five match-ups left, the Bearcats didn’t go down without a fight. Scottsbluff made sure that the remaining matches would go past the first round, most of which went into the third.

The Bulldogs got the next 9 points, putting the dual out of reach but the Bearcats were resilient as the home crowd was cheering them on.