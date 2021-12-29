Burda scores 36, helps Bearcats top Hastings

Overall, though, it was the Bearcats shooting and defense that shined. Bollish said they needed that shooting to come around after a terrible shooting night in a win on Tuesday against Lexington.

“I think we were definitely due after yesterday (Tuesday night’s shooting),” Bollish said. “I think we did a good job of getting shots in rhythm and being confident and shooting like we wanted to win. We were staying the course and the ball bounces funny ways. We did a good job of riding that out and being competitive without it and ultimately we made enough there to pull away.”

Bollish said the team’s defense in the third was one of the best that he has seen. Scottsbluff outscored Hastings 31-10 in the third.

“I thought our defense in the third quarter was much improved,” he said. “We held them to six until they got a couple right at the end.”

Bollish said this team is made of winners and they find ways to win, and it is not just one player that is helping this team win, but the whole nucleus of players.