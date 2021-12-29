Burda scores 36, helps Bearcats top Hastings

Payton Burda had a career game in the championship of the Scottsbluff Holiday Basketball Tournament as the 5-foot-8 junior finished with 36 points and seven 3-pointers in helping the Scottsbluff girls to a 72-49 win over Hastings Wednesday morning at Scottsbluff High School.
Burda had 14 points in the first half as the Bearcats had to battle back from the first half deficit to get the win. Burda’s previous best were 23 points last year against Alliance to open the season and five 3-pointers against Alliance on February 5, 2021 and she was oh-so-close to a couple school records most points in a game and most 3-pointers made.
“We tried to give her a couple shots at it. She had no idea and that is what makes her so fantastic,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “All she wanted to do is win and play well. She was literally clueless. We tried to get her some extra opportunities and I thought she made two of them but at the end of the day, the team played great and all she wants to do is win. She has put enough time in. Records are made to be chased and she may break that or she may not, but she will be a great player for Scottsbluff.”
The school record that she came so close of tying or breaking were most points in a game that was set in 2019 by Aubrey Krentz with 38 points and most threes in a game of nine that was also set by Krentz the same year.
Overall, though, it was the Bearcats shooting and defense that shined. Bollish said they needed that shooting to come around after a terrible shooting night in a win on Tuesday against Lexington.
“I think we were definitely due after yesterday (Tuesday night’s shooting),” Bollish said. “I think we did a good job of getting shots in rhythm and being confident and shooting like we wanted to win. We were staying the course and the ball bounces funny ways. We did a good job of riding that out and being competitive without it and ultimately we made enough there to pull away.”
Bollish said the team’s defense in the third was one of the best that he has seen. Scottsbluff outscored Hastings 31-10 in the third.
“I thought our defense in the third quarter was much improved,” he said. “We held them to six until they got a couple right at the end.”
Bollish said this team is made of winners and they find ways to win, and it is not just one player that is helping this team win, but the whole nucleus of players.
“I thought Marly played great and Willats’ defense was fantastic. I think Paige is settling into her own. She is a sophomore and figuring out to be dominate instead of just to be content with solid. We want her to dominate and not just solid and she is figuring that out. I thought our bench was really good. I kind of like the rotation we got in today, but we were able to bring a couple different looks. I like some of the stuff we can do with our rotation today.”
Bollish said this team just finds ways to win whether it is by hitting big shots or playing tough defense.
“I have a tremendous amount of confidence in our kids,” Bollish said. “They find ways to win. They are very tough and very, very committed. They are winners. They have been winning a long time and they want to win. When the deficit gets them, they almost play better. We just need them to play that way from the beginning, but we will get that figured out.”
Scottsbluff quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead as Mariyah Avila scored five points, including a 3-pointer. Things changed after that as Hastings scored the next six and took a 6-5 lead and pushed it to 16-11 on a bucket by Emma Landgren and led 18-11 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Tigers to up 24-15 on a bucket by Libby Landren. That was when the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run that was highlighted by five straight points from Burda, including an old-fashioned 3-point play to trail Hastings 24-23.
Hastings’ McKinsey Long hit a bucket to stop the run and the Tigers led 28-24 with about a minute to play. Burda closed out the half with two free throws and then hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the quarter to give Scottsbluff it’s first lead since they led 7-6.
The third quarter saw Burda score a bucket and Avila hit two free throws to start the quarter and push the lead to 33-28. After that, it was the Burda show as the junior sharpshooter connected on four 3-pointers in the third period to help the Bearcats led 60-38 after three.
Burda had 30 points after three quarter.
Scottsbluff’s sharp shooting continued in the fourth as Anna Kelley nailed a trey to start the frame. Burda would connect on two more long-range shots for a 69-44 lead and never looked back in the fourth.
Burda led all scorers with 36 points followed by Avila with 15 points and two treys. Next in line was Paige Horne with six, followed by Kelley and Marly Laucomer with five points each.
In the consolation contest at Bluffs Middle School, Bennington held Lexington to just one, second-quarter point in earning the 46-39 lead. Bennington had a 9-7 lead after one period and outscored Lexington 16-1 in the second to lead 25-8 at halftime. Lexington tried making a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bennington 19-8, but it wasn’t to be.
Scottsbluff, 9-2, will be back in action next week when they travel to face South Sioux City on Monday and then Norris on Tuesday.
Hastings 18 10 10 11 – 49
Scottsbluff 11 18 31 12 – 72
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 15, Tierra West 2, Tatum Heimerman 1, Paige Horne 6, Anna Kelley 5, Payton Burda 36, Marly Laucomer 5.
HASTINGS
Emma Synek 6, KK Laux 3, Libby Landgren 18, McKinsey Long 13, Kelyn Henry Perich 2, Emma Landren 6, Jessalyn Quintero 1.
Lexington 7 1 12 19 – 39
Bennington 9 16 13 8 -- 46
LEXINGTON
Mia Rowe 12, Marissa Garcia 6, Sarah Treffer 13, Kim Barraza 4, Hannah Scharff 4.
BENNINGTON
Mezzi Melton 2, Abby Boyes 11, Addi Reinoehl 3, Avy Cornett 7, Emma John 15, Alison Mack 8.
Championship Game