Busy weekend for Cougar basketball with home contests

What makes this team a powerhouse on the court is their versatility on offense and defense. The Cougars are a juggernaut on offense, leading the nation in scoring at 90.6 points a contest. Right behind WNCC is the top-ranked Three Rivers team averaging 90.2 points a contest.

WNCC is 16th in the nation in 3-point shooting, having made 144 treys as well as 16th in free shooting, making 71.4 percent of their charity shots.

The Cougars are also one of the top defensive teams in the nation, giving up 56.4 points a contest. The Cougars are fifth in the nation in steals, averaging 17.3 a game and they rank in the top in blocked shots per game at 3.5. On top of that, the Cougars are fourth in the nation in turning over the ball the least number of times at 10.9 per contest while forcing 23.9 turnovers a contest on defense (6th in the nation).

For the women, these games will take a big step in achieving their goal of getting the No. 1 seed for the regional tournament, which will be played the first weekend in March as well as the potential of moving up in the national polls.